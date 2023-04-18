GALVESTON
The Galveston Housing Authority will convene a special meeting Thursday to consider several paths in developing as many as 300 workforce housing units on an island where the lack thereof is creating a crisis for employers large and small.
The authority, which has for 80 years provided low-income housing on the island, Thursday will discuss and consider whether to develop workforce housing on land it owns at 4700 Broadway, site of the Walter Norris Jr. Island Community Center, which houses operations of numerous nonprofit organizations and the authority’s offices.
If the authority votes to develop workforce housing at 4700 Broadway, it will then have to decide which path to take: Keep the community center and build a residential rental community of about 218 units along the Broadway and 46th Street frontage, or demolish the community center and replace it with a new two-story facility, along with about 300 units of workforce units on the 9-acre site.
Objectives for both alternatives include creating residential frontage along Broadway and make better use of the site; maintain the existing amount of leased space for housing authority offices and for tenants, which amounts to about 65,000 square feet and balance parking needs.
The existing community center is about 80,000 square feet, of which only 65,000 square feet is used, with about 15,000 square feet devoted to hallways and other under-used space, advocates for the project have said.
The site also has a vast parking lot, which largely is unused, according to a capacity study the authority commissioned.
Potential demolition of the 4700 Broadway building for workforce housing has drawn objection from community center tenants and concerns about concentrating too much subsidized housing in the traditionally low-income neighborhood north of Broadway.
A vote Thursday would empower the housing authority staff to issue a request for proposals from developers interested in pursuing the project, officials have said. It would not be a vote on the final plan for any development at 4700 Broadway, officials have said.
Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com
Managing Editor
