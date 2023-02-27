RIGHT: Vernon Norris talks about his father Walter Norris Jr.’s commitment to the community of Galveston on Monday during the dedication of the Walter Norris Jr. Island Community Center. The center, located at 4700 Broadway, was renamed in honor of Norris, a former executive director of the Galveston Housing Authority.
Tarris Woods talks about Walter Norris Jr.’s impact in Galveston and at the Galveston Housing Authority on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, during a ceremony renaming the Island Community Center after Norris, a former executive director of the housing authority.
The Galveston Housing Authority on Monday renamed the Island Community Center after its first Black executive director.
Dozens gathered at the ceremony to rename the building the Walter Norris Jr. Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, in honor of the former executive director.
The community center houses the Galveston Housing Authority.
“As the first Black executive director of GHA, Walter is more than deserving of this recognition,” said Tarris Woods, former Galveston council member of District 1 and ex-officio of the Galveston Housing Authority, said.
“He created a vision that has served the community well through 27 years, which is still focusing on the residents to provide decent, safe and sanitary housing.”
Norris, who died in Sept. 14, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, after a lengthy battle with kidney disease, led the Galveston Housing Authority from 1988 to 1996 during his 35-year tenure. He had begun his public housing career in 1976.
Norris’ contributions helped those living in public housing and Section 8 to be provided homeownership opportunities and other avenues to obtain financial education.
Norris served on numerous boards and initiatives in both Galveston and Michigan and was instrumental in the development of the Island Community Center, Eric Temple, former administrator with the housing authority, said.
“He was a visionary and the developer of the center,” Temple said. “He was an advocate for all residents and a champion of involvement and improvement.”
