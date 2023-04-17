GALVESTON
Commercial airliners could land at Scholes International Airport by 2028 if the city approves $7 million in upgrades and a federal inspection next month doesn't find any insurmountable obstacles to the long-sought endeavor fueled by the island's ever-growing cruise industry.
“There are discussions ongoing as we speak about bringing in commercial airlines like Southwest and American Airlines into Galveston,” Mayor Craig Brown said of discussions that have been underway for years.
The Industrial Development Corp. board approved a motion this month to cover 10 percent of the project cost with $580,000 of sales tax revenue earmarked for economic development, Brown, a member of the board, said.
The corporation is funded by Type B sales tax revenue from 0.5 percent of the city's 8.25 percent rate.
That share, which amounted to about $7.2 million last year, goes to the Industrial Development Corp. to fund local projects for parks, beach reconstruction, infrastructure and economic development.
The city council might vote as soon as April 27 whether to fund the project, Brown said.
The council has never failed to approve a development corporation recommendation, in part because four council members, a majority, also are on its board.
A FLYING START
“We’re looking into the possibility of commercializing the airport,” Director Mike Shahan said.
“I would think it’s possible within the next five years — if that's what city council wants,” he said. “If they’re for it, we have to see what the cost will be.”
Aside from attracting commercial flights to the island, new Federal Aviation Administration regulations require the airport to change the angle of its taxiway, Shahan said. Taxiway E intersects with a runway at a 45-degree angle, and new requirements call for that to be 90 degrees for safety reasons, Shahan said.
“We’re also moving it another 500 feet from Offatts Bayou,” Shahan said. “Right now, it’s between 500 and 700 feet away. So, when we have really high tides, it floods the pavement. This makes it 500 farther, and it’s higher.”
The upgrades also will include stronger pavement for the taxiway, which will increase the weight capacity and allow larger planes to approach the terminal.
“The IDC said they would fund the $580,000 we need for the grant,” Shahan said. “IDC will give us $100,000 for the engineering, and the other $480,000 would come next year sometime closer to construction.”
Construction would probably start between January and April 2024 and take a little more than a year to complete the three projects, Shahan said.
LIFTED BY DEMAND
The airport is in the infancy stage of commercialization, and officials haven’t told a lot of people, Brown said.
Demand largely is being driven by the cruise industry, Brown said. And officials are exploring whether cruise lines would help pay for the upgrades, Brown said.
Representatives for cruise lines sailing from Galveston couldn’t be reached for comment.
“The cruise companies have said, ‘What will it take to have commercial service?’" Shahan said. "There seems to be demand there, so we’re exploring that right now.
The project depends somewhat on the outcome of an FAA inspection, he said.
"The FAA should be out sometime next month to do a cursory inspection of the airport to see what we need to correct to allow us to have commercial service,” he said.
“For example, we know we need to update our airport signage; we know there are a couple of areas where the fence is missing; and our runway safety area needs to be built up a little bit.”
THREE PROJECTS
The three development corporation-approved projects are about $3.8 million to move Taxiway E, $2 million for airfield drainage and $1.8 million to construct three pads strong enough to support a C-17 aircraft, which weighs 282,400 pounds.
Total funding requested for the three projects is $7.23 million.
In June, the airport received approval for $5.8 million in federal money for the three projects.
The taxiway realignment project wasn't fully funded and would be done in two phases. Phase one is estimated at $2 million and phase two at about $1.8 million.
The money would come from the federal government via the Bipartisan Infrastructure law, the largest long-term investment in U.S. infrastructure and economy in the nation’s history. It provides $550 billion over fiscal years 2022 through 2026 in new federal investment in infrastructure, including in roads, bridges, mass transit, water infrastructure, resilience and broadband.
“And this is a high priority,” Shahan said.
GROUND UPGRADES
Whether commercial airlines come to the island, Galveston needs to expand and harden the infrastructure of the airport anyway, Brown said.
“For instance, let’s take an evacuation, when we bring in those big military transport planes,” Brown said. “When Harvey hit, Ellington was shut down and Hobby Airport was shut down. The federal government had to bring in supplies on C-130s."
Shahan couldn’t say for certain whether commercial airlines would be landing in Galveston in the next five years and that 2028 might be optimistic.
The aviation administration report could reveal the goal is cost-prohibitive, Shahan said. That report could be released as early as July, Shahan said.
