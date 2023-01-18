GALVESTON
The island isn’t yet known for live music, at least not in the way Austin is. But the city, which has a thriving music culture, hopes that might soon change through a program that would allow it to be certified by the state of Texas as a “Music Friendly Community.”
Dozens gathered Wednesday for the Music Friendly Community workshop at the Galveston Island Convention Center hosted by the Texas Music Office and Visit Galveston in one of the island’s first steps in becoming a certified Music Friendly Community by the state.
The Music Friendly Community program is meant to help cities and communities in Texas to become part of a network for music industry development, officials said. Cities that have received the official “Music Friendly Communities” title by the Texas Music Office include Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, San Marcos, Houston and El Paso. Only 39 cities have been given the title in Texas.
The program was created by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony in 2016 and is the only program of its kind in the nation.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this month that the Texas Music Office and Visit Galveston would convene a Music Friendly Community workshop in Galveston.
“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” Abbott said. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside local leaders in Galveston to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed and prosper.”
The program provides communities and artists with a network for fostering and hiring musical talent across Texas and now in Galveston, said Alex Thomas, product development manager for Visit Galveston, which promotes island tourism.
“The Music Friendly Community program also sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth,” Thomas said.
Galveston joining the program will bring attention to the island’s music venues, local talent and community stakeholders, Thomas said.
The program also will provide an opportunity for local artists to network and take part in the statewide directory for booking musical talent, Thomas said.
“This is an amazing opportunity to showcase the wonderful cultural and musical significance Galveston has in the state of Texas and beyond,” Thomas said.
Chip Adams, who has worked in the music industry for more than 20 years, is the community relations and outreach specialist with the Texas Music Office, which has been around for 32 years and is the only music office in the country represented by the state, he said. The Texas Music Office allows musicians to learn the ins and outs of the music industry, such as obtaining copyrights, getting booked and publishing processes.
“We’re looking forward to including Galveston into our program ASAP,” Adams said. “We want the local music community to get together and talk and find better ways to collaborate with each other.”
Hosting a Texas Music Office-sponsored workshop is just one of the first six steps in being certified a Music Friendly Community.
The second step is to establish a Music Office liaison within a division of city government such as Visit Galveston.
Registering with the Texas Music Office’s Texas Music Industry directory would be the third step.
The fourth and fifth steps would be to demonstrate partnerships with the community’s music-related nonprofits and collaborate with music education programs. Music programs also can include college or university music schools, according to the office.
And the last step to become a certified Music Friendly Community would be to create an advisory board made of local music community industry stakeholders.
Among those in attendance Wednesday were musicians and those well known in the local music community, including singer/songwriter Robert Kuhn, founder of Izquierda Surf and Music Festival.
The program will connect Galveston to other cities to Galveston, Kuhn said.
“It will connect us with cities all around the state that are putting on their own music events,” Kuhn said. “This just broadens our horizons and allows us to connect with more musicians. It not only brings more musicians to Galveston, but allows our musicians to travel around the state.”
Kuhn, who has been running La Izquierda festival since 2015, said the program can bring Texan musicians to Galveston.
“I think they can also help us promote the event to attract more musicians and make this a destination festival,” Kuhn said. “The Texas Music Office can really highlight what you’re doing and what we’re doing here in Galveston is unique. I think people from all over the state would be interested to come and be a part of it.”
The Texas Music Office will not only benefit those who host festivals, but also highlight local music venues, said Joel Mora, owner of the Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe in the island’s downtown.
The café, which hosts three to four shows a week, can greatly benefit if Galveston is certified as a music friendly communities program, Mora said.
“We’re all about bringing music to the island,” Mora said. “If we can get the community behind this project, it could certainly be something special. We put on over 200 shows a year. I’m really willing to go bigger if this goes through. I’m excited for what’s to come.”
For musicians like Jacob Austin of the Jacob Austin Band, the program will open new opportunities for him and his band that focuses on traditional country and gospel.
“This is a great way for musicians like myself and others to be given opportunities to branch out,” Austin said. “The coordination of the program makes it easier for everyone to network. It’s an exciting time.”
