The Texas Department of Transportation has been building a $10.9 million, two-story garage at the end of Ferry Road since December, much to the chagrin of one neighbor.
The garage project, 1000 Ferry Road, is a 470 feet long, 210 feet wide and 23 feet tall, two-story garage being led by the department of transportation, spokesman Danny Perez said.
“We continue to see times when parking is at capacity with the current set up and we wanted to make sure to address increased demand for parking including those that wish to park their vehicles and walk onto the ferry,” Perez said. “This also provides an opportunity to upgrade and update our parking facilities.”
The project has led to some complaints, including from Vinod Patel, who addressed the Galveston City Council on Feb. 23 with his concerns.
Patel lives about a quarter-mile from the construction site.
“When I questioned three weeks ago that our home, which sits on wooden pylons, was shaking up and down, nobody listened to me,” Patel said.
Patel has spoken to the city about the situation, he said. Two police officers even went to his house so he could file a report, he said.
One of the officers nearly fell down from the construction’s vibration, Patel said. “He said, ‘I can see the house shaking.’”
Patel’s house shakes every time construction workers drive pylons in the ground, he said. Patel’s time ran out for open comment and the council asked him to leave the podium.
“We are not aware of any particular complaints from nearby residents,” Perez said. “However, as is the case at times with construction, some community members have expressed concerns regarding a single-lane reduction at the landing.”
The construction seems to be more impactful during busier periods at the ferry, Perez said.
“As the project progresses, we will certainly do everything we can to keep traffic flowing,” Perez said. “We certainly appreciate the community’s patience.”
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
