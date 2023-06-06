Overdoses in Galveston County

A "heat map" issued with Galveston County's first detailed overdose report shows hotspots in Galveston and the Bacliff area. 

Reports earlier this year that Galveston County had one of the state’s highest rates of overdose deaths per capita raised alarms and galvanized health officials and educators, who launched prevention and awareness programs. But it also raised the question: Why so many deaths in this particular county?

A first-of-its kind detailed report issued Tuesday by the Galveston County Health District revealed overdose deaths here still are alarmingly high, but might be inflated relative to other counties because a trained medical examiner determines the exact causes of deaths here.

