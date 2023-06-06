Reports earlier this year that Galveston County had one of the state’s highest rates of overdose deaths per capita raised alarms and galvanized health officials and educators, who launched prevention and awareness programs. But it also raised the question: Why so many deaths in this particular county?
A first-of-its kind detailed report issued Tuesday by the Galveston County Health District revealed overdose deaths here still are alarmingly high, but might be inflated relative to other counties because a trained medical examiner determines the exact causes of deaths here.
“You have to remember that any type of numbers you see regarding overdoses you have to take with a grain of salt,” Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, said. “We’re one of the 13 counties that has a medical examiner’s office.”
Texas is home to 254 counties.
Most medical examiners offices are in metropolitan areas, Keiser said.
Galveston County’s numbers also are slightly higher than neighboring counties because of spillover from Harris County, officials said.
But even accounting for the medical examiner’s office and some overspill, Galveston County is being rocked like other Texas counties and counties across the nation by opioids, especially fentanyl, which also might explain high overdose numbers, Keiser said.
“There’s a lot of factors,” he said. “We probably have more drug use and overdoses in our regions.”
Since 2020, the health district has reported 258 overdose related deaths in the county, officials said. About half of those deaths probably were caused by opioids such as fentanyl, officials said.
Orange County, which is just east of Beaumont and has a population of just 86,155, had the highest rate of overdose deaths at 315 per 100,000 in 2020, according to the department.
Of the 258 Galveston County deaths, 82 were women and 176 were men, according to the report.
Galveston County had the second highest death rate from drug overdoses in the state of Texas in 2020 and fentanyl probably was a leading cause, The Daily News reported.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 15 grains of table salt, could be a lethal dose, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
“With a rise in fentanyl’s both intentional and unintentional use, we’ve seen a rise in opioid overdose related deaths,” according to the Tuesday report.
“The crisis has provoked a great deal of fear in the community.”
Fentanyl opioid overdoses became common in 2013, and Galveston County has seen an uptick in opioid overdoses, health officials said.
Galveston and the Bacliff area are hotspots for overdoses, according to the report.
The health district had acquired 1,000 boxes of Klaxxado, a brand name for Naloxone, a drug that can counter the effects of opioid overdose, officials said. Those would be issued to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Port of Galveston, La Marque, Hitchcock, Santa Fe, Bayou Vista and Friendswood police departments and other first responders in the county, officials said.
The health district approached distribution through phases, first focusing on non-medical first responders, then transitioned to schools, health officials said.
The health district is now entering a community level prevention effort beginning with substance use disorder programs, officials said.
The county might receive an additional 8,000 boxes, Keiser said.
The health district would update the report in six months with hope of seeing improvement, Keiser said.
