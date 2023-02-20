GALVESTON
The island’s historic downtown won’t be getting any higher — and might even get lower — but city leaders hope a $32 million project will keep it much drier.
“The future of flood management on the island is pumps,” Mayor Craig Brown said. “We will probably, eventually, need to strive for eight to 10 pump stations on the island.”
The island, which has been drained by gravity throughout its history, will install its first pump station at the intersection of 14th Street and Harborside Drive, by the end of the year, he said of the structure aimed at mitigating flooding throughout downtown.
The project is presently dammed up by a pandemic-induced cost increase of about $15 million, Brandon Cook, assistant city manager, said. The city has appealed to FEMA to bridge the funding gap, but hasn’t heard back in almost a year, Cook said.
“We’re funding a focused stormwater plan for The Strand area,” Brown said. “That whole area is so low that downtown floods really easily. So, we’re working with more focus there. It will complement the master plan that is being done for the whole island, but it will put a lot of focus into that downtown Strand area.
“Our drainage system is gravity-fed right now. What you get sometimes, in high tides, is the water coming backward, out of the bay and out of the harbor. It comes through the storm drains and floods the city.”
As the city gets more pump stations in operation, that should be a problem of the past, Brown said.
“We’ve been working on this for a long time, but it’s very expensive,” he said. “This 14th Street pump station is a combination of state, federal and local money. We have to have other entities participating with funding.”
The project will include an outfall pump station on the Galveston Ship Channel end of the proposed storm drain system, according to a FEMA statement announcing its $2 million award to the city for the project.
The station will increase gravity-fed drainage in the area and will improve the drainage capacity to handle a very bad flood.
Based on this design, the city will be able to keep water from an epic flood in the city’s right-of-way and out of private property in the drainage area, FEMA said.
FEMA funded the 14th Street facility with Hurricane Harvey recovery money. The Texas Department of Emergency Management recommended the project to FEMA to protect the University of Texas Medical Branch.
The Strand’s drainage plan is of vital importance to downtown’s economy, said Trey Click, executive director of Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
“It’s also important because it’s part of the master drainage plan,” he said. “The Strand is the center of our commerce downtown. If you walk there, you know it has giant curbs in some places.”
The Strand Drainage Plan is the first step in the city’s master plan, Brown said.
“It’s going to outline what changes have occurred on the island due to climate change, due to sea-level rise, due to subsidence.
“It’s going to project a future for how this island will look if left unprotected. Then, it’s going to outline a plan for how we start addressing that.”
