They aren’t the type of butts conservationists or tourism promoters want to see sitting in the sand, but the charred remains of cigarettes frequently end up on Galveston beaches, which is worse than simply unsightly.
Soon, however, the pernicious litter will be recycled into consumer products through a partnership between the Surfrider Foundation and TerraCycle.
Although fewer people smoke these days and many Americans might think twice about tossing their cigarettes, butts still are the most common form of litter in the world, accounting for as much as 40 percent of all items collected in coastal and urban cleanups, according to the Surfrider Foundation.
The foundation’s “Hold onto your Butts” campaign aims to nip the butt problem in the bud.
“During a beach cleanup a couple of years ago, we realized we have a significant problem with cigarette litter,” Rob Glover, of the Surfrider Foundation’s Galveston chapter, said. “Galveston is an island, so anything thrown on the ground can end up in the water with the next big rain.
“We also discovered that many people don’t realize cigarette filters are plastic and are not biodegradable. The butt recycling program allows us to reduce this type of litter and raise awareness in hopes of one day eliminating it.”
Because cigarette filters take years to decompose, the pervasive form of plastic pollution leaches toxic chemicals such as like arsenic and lead into the environment, polluting land and marine habitats while harming wildlife that mistake the cigarette waste for food, said Gina Mastroianni, TerraCycle spokeswoman.
In response, municipalities, businesses and local organizations across the country are stepping up to address this plastic waste crisis. The Surfrider Foundation’s “Hold On To Your Butt” program aims to make people aware of the hazards of cigarette butt litter to marine life and the environment in general.
“Through community science and expanding the monitoring program, we can assess the extent of Galveston’s cigarette butt pollution problem, bring public awareness to it and educate the public on how to combat it through targeted consumer and community-driven action and maintenance, thereby aiming to change public behavior,” said Joanie Steinhaus, Gulf program director for the Turtle Island Restoration Network.
“Each butt can pollute 2 gallons of water. Butts are ingested by wildlife, and they contain plastic, paper, tobacco and ash that can be recycled and composted.”
TerraCycle is a New Jersey-based international recycling company focused on “eliminating the idea of waste” by recycling products other entities might find unprofitable, like cigarettes.
After the cigarette butts arrive at TerraCycle, the waste is processed into plastic pellets for use in various recycled products, while the remaining tobacco is composted.
Manufacturers can use plastic pellets to make products such as shipping pallets, ashtrays, and park benches, according to TerraCycle.
“TerraCycle has collected hundreds of millions of cigarette butts globally,” Mastroianni wrote. “Additionally, its various recycling programs have engaged over 200 million people across 21 countries to collect and recycle more than 8 billion pieces of waste that were otherwise non-recyclable.”
The Surfrider Foundation Galveston Chapter and its local partner, Turtle Island Restoration Network, installed over 55 receptacles in high-traffic locations outside local businesses, restaurants and bars, fishing piers, parks and along beaches for smokers to deposit cigarette butts.
These stations are strategically placed throughout Galveston Island to provide convenient and responsible cigarette butt collection, Steinhaus said. With the help of TerraCycle’s Cigarette Recycling program, the Surfrider Foundation Galveston Chapter has recycled more than 180,000 butts and continues to collect more daily, she said.
