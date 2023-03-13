GALVESTON
More than 252,000 vehicles crossed the causeway into Galveston from Monday to Sunday, according to the city’s count, leaving island businesses hopping and hopeful about a solid spring break and a booming summer.
GALVESTON
More than 252,000 vehicles crossed the causeway into Galveston from Monday to Sunday, according to the city’s count, leaving island businesses hopping and hopeful about a solid spring break and a booming summer.
Bert Dagnon, owner of Salt Water Gift Shop, 1728 Seawall Blvd., has seen an increase in business because of the spring breakers, he said.
“This past week has been very good,” Dagnon said. “We do have issues with staffing, which has been an ongoing challenge, but we’re moving.”
“We’re asking our staff to do a lot more with less help,” Dagnon said. “But I’m not complaining; we’re happy to see the people. We need it. It was a slow winter, slower than what we’ve seen in the previous seasons.”
Spring break, when schools, colleges and universities halt classes for a week, allowing students and families to travel, is widely regarded as bellwether for the coming summer season that can make or break tourism industry operators.
There had been reasons for some worry, including higher prices for everything because of inflation and a less-than-ideal weather forecast. But so far, spring break has been good, businesses report.
The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., had a strong weekend, said Paul Schultz, vice president of hospitality for Landry’s Inc. Hotel Division.
“So, we’re feeling very optimistic about what we’ve seen,” he said.
“We’re seeing an increase in guests compared to last year,” Schultz said. “It’s going to be a very good week for all of us, despite the weather.”
One successful weekend doesn’t make a season, however, said Johnny Smecca, principal at Galveston Restaurant Group, which owns such island restaurants as Papa’s Pizza, Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant and Taquilo’s Tex-Mex.
“We started the weekend off on Friday and it’s been very encouraging,” Smecca said. “We’re tracking above or at numbers compared to last year.”
“The way I look at it, is take it a week at a time,” Smecca said.
“We can’t really project how we’ll do in the summer. It’s really mother nature that controls our destiny. I’ve seen summers where it rained all week. We just have to take it one step at a time. As long as the weather holds up, we’ll do good.”
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.