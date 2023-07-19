GALVESTON
For Jonathan Chastain, buying a house on the island’s East End was part of a plan to start a home in a new place with his wife and two daughters.
That plan came to a screeching halt in February when Chastain realized he’d been taken for $115,000 through an elaborate wire fraud scheme, he said.
Now the new island resident wants people to know cybercrime is slick, sophisticated and not just a threat to older people who always are a little disoriented and vulnerable in the digital world.
It’s a threat even to people who are younger, more canny and skeptical, and even to people like him who’ve been trained in cybersecurity.
“Usually, people think these types of frauds only happen to elderly people, but it can happen to anyone,” Chastain said.
Chastain asserts scammers interjected themselves into an email exchange of sensitive documents and other information between him and his title company; that they slightly altered email addresses both he and employees of the title company were sending to, duping everybody; and ultimately got him to send that substantial amount of money to them.
Since then, he has reported the theft to the FBI and retained an attorney who in March sent a letter to Lake Jackson-based Great American Title Company, which is owned by Stewart Title Co., asserting, among other things, the company erred by not encrypting the sensitive information and demanding reimbursement of the lost money, according documents Chastain provided to The Daily News.
Stewart Title’s legal counsel in April responded to the demand letter by saying the firm sympathized with Chastain but denying liability for the loss, according to the response letter.
Chastain should not have responded to a fraudulent email, the title company’s attorney asserted, adding the company would help catch the criminals, however.
So far, however, there has been no help, Chastain said last week.
The title company didn’t respond to a request for an interview for this article.
VANISHED DREAM
Chastain, his wife, Claire, and their daughters, Alice, 3, and Lottie, 11 months, moved to the island from Norman, Oklahoma, this year for his job as a biologist, he said.
He had been working the Galveston job remotely since May 2022 because a home had been hard to find in the island’s hot real estate market, he said.
After months of searching, the family in January found its dream house on Avenue L and made an offer that was accepted, Chastain said.
The title company in February emailed a PDF document with banking information and instructions about wiring money to cover closing costs to a Realtor, who forwarded it to him, he said.
A few days later, Chastain received another email ostensibly from the title company, complete with an authentic-looking signature block for someone he had dealt with at the firm, he said.
“It was a very normal email,” he said. “There were no typos and it had her signature line, which she had previously sent me,” Chastain said. “It looked legitimate. It had everything from her email.”
The next day, however, a real representative of the company informed Chastain to be on the lookout for the money-wiring instructions, he said.
ELABORATE RUSE
Somehow scammers had intercepted and redirected emails so both he and the title company were communicating with them, he said.
“No real estate professional caught it,” Chastain said. “Nobody caught it. Everything seemed to be going fine,”
As expected, a mobile notary arrived at his home to review closing documents, Chastain said.
“We signed all the paperwork,” Chastain said. “Even while we were signing the paperwork, the mobile notary had a question on one of the documents, so they contacted Great American Title for clarification. At no point did Great American Title ask me about funding.”
Thinking that the house was his, Chastain headed to Galveston to make some repairs to his new home.
HARSH REALIZATION
Three days later, however, Chastain got a call from Great American Title asking where the $115,000 in closing money was and saying employees had been trying to contact him for the three days, he said.
“They said they kept calling me and emailing me,” Chastain said.
Representatives of the title company recited the email address they’d been using and Chastain realized something might be seriously wrong, he said.
Legitimate email addresses that ended with “.com” had been replaced almost identical addresses ending with “.cam,” he said.
“I had no idea what was going on,” Chastain said. “All of us were communicating with fraudulent people.
“The level of sophistication with this effort is honestly mind-blowing,” Chastain said.
“I’ve tried talking to lawyers and people who have dealt with cybersecurity and they’re blown away by the level of detail and effort that these people put in to get the money.”
After talking to an IT specialist, Chastain is sure there was no breach of his computer or email, he said.
The family was able to raise the money to cover the closing and move into the new house, but it has been a hard way to move into a new town, he said.
“I couldn’t eat for days,” Chastain said. “I’ve considered counseling. It’s caused financial and emotional stress.
“It really made us scared of what the world has in store. It really put a damper on everything.”
Chastain said he had reached out to The Daily News because he wasn’t sure where else to turn and wanted to warn others.
“It blows my mind it took me, as the client, to figure out that there was a fraudulent transaction happening,” Chastain said.
