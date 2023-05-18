A Ball High School graduate and second-year director of the school’s choir program is a quarter-finalist for the 2024 Grammy Music Educator Award.
Larrain Menifee has spearheaded the rise of Ball High School's choir program, which saw rapid expansion under his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The choir expanded from 11 enrolled choral students to 62 in that time.
“A lot of people grow up wanting to be teachers, and it might be their dream job," Menifee said. "But my dream job has always been to be the choir director at Ball High School.
“This was always the plan," he said. "This is what I want to do.”
Menifee, who was born on the island, is among about 200 quarter-finalists competing for the prestigious award, according to the school district.
Community recognition of the choir program has also expanded under Menifee’s leadership, according to the district.
“Ball High School used to be a name-drop school in Texas for choir,” Menifee said. “Previous choir directors built the program to be a big thing, and then Ball High kind of lost that.
“I want people to see that I am passionate about building the program back up again,” he said.
Menifee's passion for music education extends past performances and instruction, he said.
"A lot of my students think you have to look a certain way or come from a certain financial background," Menifee said. "You don't need either of those to use your voice, and you don't have to have the biggest voice to be a dedicated choir member and to take it far."
Full-time educators who teach music in public or private school, kindergarten through college, are eligible for a Grammy Music Educator Award.
Semi-finalists for the 2024 Music Educator Award will be announced this September, he said. The ultimate recipient will be recognized during Grammy Week 2024, according to the organization.
