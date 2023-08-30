GALVESTON
Island drag performers plan to protest a state law that goes into effect Friday by staging an event meant to show their art is not necessarily sexually explicit.
“We’re taking a comical approach by basically dressing our entire cast in Amish gear — head to toe, with every bit of skin covered,” said Michael Cassavaugh, owner of Island Time Beach Bar & Grill, 2102 Seawall Blvd.
“We’re really playing up the fact that Texas is trying to take away the art from the show.”
Senate Bill 12, authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes and co-signed by more than 40 Texas senators and state representatives, bans sexually explicit drag performances from public property. The bill which, characterizes drag shows as sexually oriented performances, originally was designed to restrict children from attending.
But its most recent version seeks to criminalize any live performance the bill defines as sexual on public property and in the presence of people younger than 18.
Violators will be liable to the state for a civil penalty of not more than $10,000 for each violation, according to the bill.
The law unfairly singles out drag performances as sexual by definition, while ignoring equally or more explicit displays, Cassavaugh said.
“In regards to sexualizing a performance for children, we look at this and say these are happening at adult establishments or they’re with their parents,” Cassavaugh said. “And how is this a whole lot different than going to a Hooters?”
Children also are present on the beach where people wear revealing clothing and at events such as the annual Bathing Beauties contest, where women are on display in bathing suits, Cassavaugh said.
“Somehow because it’s a woman in a bathing suit that’s OK,” Cassavaugh said. “But if you put a drag queen in a bathing suit it’s wrong. We’re definitely marginalizing a specific slice of the LGBT community in this.”
The show panned for the bar won’t violate the law because it’s in a private space and restricted to people 21 years and older.
The law puts the LGBTQ+ community in a gray area, said Kerry Chandler, a transgender woman who performs under the name Kymber DeVine.
Chandler, who has performed in drag for 33 years, said the Friday night show is a statement against what she called attacks on the community.
“They’re pushing us,” Chandler said. “We don’t know what we’re going to be able to do or what we can’t do. We don’t know what this bill is going to do.”
People in the LGBTQ+ community worry the law is just a first step toward criminalizing their art and suspending fundamental rights, she said.
“They want to throw the kids thing in there to villainize us like we’re going after their kids,” Chandler said. “Child, one thing is for certain and two things are for sure: We don’t like kids. We don’t want no part of your kids. Keep your kids at home. That’s just my opinion.”
The show, titled “Outlaw Drag,” starts at 10:30 p.m. Friday and will be live-streamed on Island Time’s Facebook page.
(1) comment
[lol]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.