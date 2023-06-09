A move by Texas Republicans to restrict public drag performances has island LGBTQ community members fearful of the sweeping and chilling effects of new legislation.
“I think before all this really started, it wasn’t really a thought,” Terry Fuller-Waymire, organizer of Galveston’s long-running Pride festival and local LGBTQ+ activist, said. “We never actually thought it would get to this point.”
SB 12, authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes and co-signed by more than 40 Texas senators and state representatives, restricts children from seeing sexually explicit performances held on public property. The bill, which characterizes drag shows as sexually oriented performance, originally was designed to restrict children from attending them.
But its most recent version seeks to criminalize any live performance the bill defines as sexual on the premises of public property and in the presence of people younger than 18.
Violators of the law will be liable to the state for a civil penalty of not more than $10,000 for each violation, according to the bill.
“All of us can agree that children shouldn’t be exposed to sexually explicit material,” Hughes said in his testimony on the bill.
“One particular type of sexually explicit performance has moved from adult establishment into venues that are generally accessible to public including children,” he said. “Drag shows are sexually explicit and expose children to issues of sexuality and identity that should be reserved for adults.”
Awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature, the bill is in its final stage before being written into Texas law.
A similar bill authored by Hughes would have prohibited municipal libraries that host Drag Queen Story time from receiving state or other type of public funding. That bill failed in a House committee meeting April 17, however.
In Galveston, some fear the effects of the bill on the community’s popular drag shows.
The island long has been considered an open, accepting place and is gaining a regional reputation as a close-knit LGBTQ community, a term used to describe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning people, local community members have said.
“This bill is all about close-minded hatred and fear,” Carly Davin Nation, a Galveston drag performer, said. “This isn’t a new battle we’re facing, and we’ve gotten pretty good at fighting this fight.”
Nation, a Galveston native, regularly performs in the island’s many drag shows.
“I’ve been surprised to see progress and wins for equality, acceptance and representation in my life that I never thought I would see in my lifetime,” Nation said.
“Conversely, I have witnessed this state and this country take massive steps backwards in the last few years, which is heartbreaking and scary. We’re just trying to live and do what we love and perform.”
And while performers worry about the future of drag shows in which they make a living, one island festival faces cutting drag queen pageants from some of its biggest events.
Pride Galveston, the island’s annual three-day celebration, could undergo some major changes because of legislative pressure on drag shows, Fuller-Waymire said.
Pride Galveston produces several events during the year to celebrate Pride and to fulfill its mission, which is to “embrace diversity, instill pride, and celebrate unity, as well as recognize the contributions of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community in the Galveston area.”
Pride Galveston Beach Bash Weekend is considered the festival’s main event and typically is held the first Saturday of September so as not to clash with other regional Pride celebrations, officials said. The new law will go into effect Sept. 1, the first day of the Pride event.
But the heart of the festival is the Mister and Miss Pride Galveston event, an LGBTQ and drag pageant, when two winners take the crowns of the weekend.
That pageant event will be held at a private bar this year, Fuller-Waymire said, but the bill will affect the festival that hosts events around the island in both public and private settings.
“It is a huge part of our celebration for the weekend, but we always want to abide by the rules,” Fuller-Waymire said.
“I just really think before condemning an entire community and taking away a huge part of our history, people need to have a better understanding instead of assumptions,” Fuller-Waymire said.
Galveston long has been considered a safe haven for those in the community, and Robert’s Lafitte, the oldest LGBTQ bar in the state, has long been the home of drag shows in the county, officials said.
Lafitte’s was first opened in 1965 by Carlton LeBlanc at 305 25th St. The bar has been operating continuously from a building at 25th Street and Avenue Q since the early 1980s.
Robert Mainor, a pioneering activist credited with owning the bar, died in July last year after a long illness. He was 83.
“We’re not going anywhere,” Nation said. “We won’t let hatred win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.