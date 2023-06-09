Drag performers during the pandemic

Terry Fuller-Waymire, who performs as Kiki Dion Van Wales, poses for a photo in her “drag room” at her home in Galveston, before performing at a New Year’s Eve party.

 JENNIFER

REYNOLDS/

The Daily News file photo

A move by Texas Republicans to restrict public drag performances has island LGBTQ community members fearful of the sweeping and chilling effects of new legislation.

“I think before all this really started, it wasn’t really a thought,” Terry Fuller-Waymire, organizer of Galveston’s long-running Pride festival and local LGBTQ+ activist, said. “We never actually thought it would get to this point.”

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

