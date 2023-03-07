GALVESTON
The Galveston Cultural Arts Commission is encouraging local painters, sculptors and visual creators to apply for $100,000 in city money meant to keep the island brimming with color.
The commission has secured $100,000 from the city to fund two pools of money, with $70,000 marked for a “large-scale” project to go downtown and $30,000 marked for any number of projects up to that amount, Kathleen DiNatale, chair of the commission, said.
“This money is earmarked for public arts in the city of Galveston,” she said. “This is our third year that we have gotten a budget to fund public art here through projects.”
City officials gave $50,000 to the group for two years leading up to this doubled allotment, DiNatale said of 2021 and 2022 funding. Commissioners used that money to fund $5,000-grants for murals and other, smaller art installations throughout the island, she said.
“The stature of a city can be measured by the emphasis it places on the promotion and support of their cultural arts events and public art,” Mayor Craig Brown said. “This funding in my mind is just the beginning of working toward that goal.”
This year, the commissioners wanted to go a little deeper, DiNatale said.
“The city would like to see larger projects,” she said. “Those first two years it was perfect that we did small grants because it was during COVID.”
The $100,000 comes from hotel occupancy tax funds, so it’s been specifically earmarked for expenditures that promote tourism to the island, she said. That makes this project even more special, Brown said.
“We really want to enhance the quality of life for people here in Galveston,” she said. “We opted to do a large grant, up to $70,000, that would be in the downtown district. The other $30,000 is for grants up to $30,000 anywhere on the island. It might be a $5,000, a $15,000 grant, a $10,000 grant.”
When talking about adding to the quality of life for islanders, supporting arts should absolutely be in that conversation, Brown argues. Commissioners wanted the flexibility to fund smaller proposals around $5,000 like it has in year’s past, or larger projects closer to $30,000, she said.
The arts define the soul of a city, Trey Click, arts commissioner, said. Galveston has been fortunate to bring in visitor dollars that can be used in some instances for projects that benefit residents as well as visitors, he said.
“Investment in public art of all kinds makes for a better Galveston for all,” he said. “Over the past several years, the Cultural Arts Commission has proven their ability to put in place a working system to call for artists, review and commit to artists for public art projects. We are now looking to invest in larger, more impactful art. We have a long road ahead but are up to that challenge.”
These projects are scheduled to be completed before Sept. 30, 2024, while applications are due April 9, she said. Commissioners have issued a call to artists on the city’s website, along with postings at the Galveston Arts Center and Glass Tire, a gallery and arts center in Houston.
“We’re always hoping for Galveston artists,” she said. “We’re hoping to find Galveston artists for this project.”
