GALVESTON
Tensions between city leaders and tourism managers eased Thursday when the council voted unanimously to postpone asking voters in May to weigh in on a charter amendment that would have fundamentally changed management of about $10 million a year in hotel occupancy tax revenue.
The vote came amid a clear message from residents and business leaders that the city and Park Board of Trustees had to find a way to work together productively and to do nothing that would threaten the island’s booming tourism industry.
Council members considered calling a referendum to seek change in a charter provision mandating the city give the Park Board of Trustees all revenue from 3 percent of the city’s 15 percent hotel occupancy tax. That slice of the rate generates about $9.9 million a year and is restricted to spending on efforts to market and promote tourism.
Before the vote, 12 people — eight in person and four through online comments — asked city council not to call the May charter referendum.
Park Board Chairman Marty Fluke said employees expressed fear for their livelihoods and families as the fight between the city and tourism leaders escalated and rhetoric became harsher.
“I’m asking you tonight to show some compassion for the people on this island,” Fluke said.
City Councilman David Collins, who along with Mayor Craig Brown put the item on the agenda, said the change was needed to make the charter agree with the state tax code.
Collins also voted to postpone voting whether to call a referendum.
“I have failed to educate both the public and perhaps some of my colleagues about the purpose of this,” Collins said. “I also have failed to anticipate the level of misinformation, misunderstanding and some deliberate misinformation that’s been put out there.”
Brown, along with District 6 Councilwoman Marie Robb and District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski, expressed concerns at a workshop meeting earlier in the day a May referendum would be too early for voters to make the decision.
“My first thought is not to do this in May,” Listowski said during the workshop.
Brown agreed.
“To do this in the spur of the moment and put it on the May ballot, I think is not in keeping with the thoroughness that the community looks towards this council to put into these charter amendments,” Brown said.
Park Board leaders had called the proposed charter change a “war on tourism” that might defund the convention and visitors bureau, which the park board operates under the name Visit Galveston.
Collins had argued the change would not defund Visit Galveston, but would free up money that had been idle in Visit Galveston’s budget for use to build a robust means for funding arts and cultural programs in the city.
Visit Galveston budgets about $6.6 million but receives $9.9 million and banks the excess, about $3 million a year recently, in what Collins called a “slush fund” from which public money can be spent without much public oversight.
Brown told Collins at the workshop Thursday morning that use of the phrase “slush fund” was derogatory.
Chief Financial Officer Bryson Frazier also took exception to the phrase.
“Quite frankly, I’m not really appreciating that kind of language because it’s not true and it’s sullying me,” Frazier said.
Park board leaders also disputed Collins’ assertion that more money was being directed to Visit Galveston for marketing and promotion than it had been or could credibly spend.
City Attorney Don Glywasky, whose office drafted proposed ballot language, cooled tensions suggesting an interlocal agreement could be developed to satisfy both the park board and the city council.
“We were pleased by the dialogue this morning and our ability to bring clarity to the highly restrictive nature of these tourist-based revenues that are legally mandated to be spent on tourism,” Kelly de Schaun, CEO of the park board, said.
The park board, which collects and is funded by hotel occupancy tax, is continuing to work with the city to develop a contract to manage funding, de Schaun said.
“We are hopeful that through dialogue, the council will understand the value of having a certified destination marketing organization working on behalf of the community, and how little $10 million is per year in marketing Galveston on a national level as a quality destination for culture, arts, cruising, beach-going or business meetings,” de Schaun said.
Collins said he and council allies would not call a special meeting in effort to force a vote on a May referendum, as he had said he would this week. He left open the possibility of reviving the proposed referendum for a November ballot, however.
