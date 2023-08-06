GALVESTON
A single cruise parking vendor still hasn’t paid a new parking fee the city council created by ordinance in February, officials said.
The ordinance went into effect May 1, but, by the end of June, fewer than half of all cruise parking purveyors had complied with the $1.15 per night fee for any vehicle staying more than 48 hours.
And Falstaff Cruise Parking, 3402 Church St., hasn’t paid at all, city officials said.
Representatives with Falstaff Cruise Parking didn’t return calls seeking comment Monday.
City officials expected to earn about $1.5 million from the more than 20 cruise parking lots at a time when city staff has been tasked with finding more revenue streams.
The city will keep about 90 percent of the revenue generated from the fee, according to the ordinance. That money would help the city maintain infrastructure worn and torn by more than 1 million cruise passengers who sail from the city’s port each year.
One lot, however, has yet to register and begin paying, Csilla Ludanyi, executive director of finance planning and budgeting, said.
City staff expects the program’s revenue to rise next year to about $1.5 million, with the Port of Galveston lots contributing the most.
The port, which operates parking lots abutting Galveston’s cruise terminals, is projected to pay the city about $437,000 for 2023, according to city staff. The port’s contribution could rise to as much as $1.1 million in 2024, according to city staff.
The private lot owners’ share is projected to be about $400,000 in 2024, but there were no projections for this year, according to the city.
The city, however, might lose out on the cruise cut altogether if it fails to get private lots registered and paying, according to the city.
The port’s cut, however, might dry up if staff fails to get all parking lots to join the program. That’s because the port’s contract with the city stipulates that the entity doesn’t have to pay its share if private lots aren’t paying, according to the city. The port already has begun sending its money from the fees to the city.
The city’s next step will be to consider how to police non-compliant lots, according to the city.
Per the ordinance, what is the City’s recourse?
I guess sales tax isn't enough for Galveston, I wouldn't voluntarily pay until forced. What if these lots dried up and the owners built something else in their place ? These parking operators are vultures, I doubt they ever will be a united coalition like the City wants.
