After five years of litigation, Galveston County on Thursday won a lawsuit against the American Civil Liberties Union, officials said.
The ACLU sued the county, district court judges, magistrates and District Attorney Jack Roady in April 2018, accusing them of overseeing a bail system that favored wealthier defendants while encouraging poorer defendants to either plead guilty or sit in jail.
Galveston County was already in the process of redesigning and modernizing its criminal justice system when the ACLU filed its suit, officials said.
“We know what works in our local community and will not be bullied by groups that don’t have our residents' best interests and public safety in mind,” County Judge Mark Henry said Thursday. “We took control of improving our justice system and the court agreed with us that the ACLU had no credibility with their case.”
The ACLU sued on behalf Aaron Booth, a 37-year-old man arrested on drug charges in April and held on $20,000 bond.
The civil liberties union argued Booth’s due process rights were violated because he did not see an attorney before his bail hearing and did not receive a hearing on his ability to pay bail.
Booth was booked into the jail without being asked whether he could afford bail, and the civil rights group argued the system that allowed that to happen was “wealth-based imprisonment.”
Galveston County has worked through its Judicial Criminal Justice Coordinating Advisory Council in the past five years improving its systems for setting bond amounts, officials said.
County officials also have increased resources available to those in mental health crises, officials said.
