The Galveston County Commissioners Court during the upcoming legislative session will seek power to enact limited ordinances about flood control, nuisance abatement, transportation infrastructure and public safety in unincorporated areas, according to its legislative agenda.
Two of the 14 legislative priorities call for expansion of the county’s power in unincorporated areas.
Unincorporated areas aren’t restricted by city ordinances and have far fewer building and zoning regulations than would typically be found in a municipality.
Unincorporated in the county are the Bayshore-Bacliff-San Leon community and the Bolivar Peninsula, according to the county.
The county would not seek full ordinance power over the areas, Commissioner Joe Giusti said Monday.
“That would pretty much defeat the purpose of people wanting to live in unincorporated areas,” he said.
The county is seeking authority to set guidelines for mitigating nuisances, flooding and to protecting public safety and transportation infrastructure.
In a separate priority, the county is seeking additional nuisance abatement authority by amending the transportation code to include automotive shops in the category with automotive wrecking and salvage yards.
“What we are seeing a lot of are places that are labeling as automotive shops but also do wrecking and salvage,” Zach Davidson, spokesman for the county said.
The county is asking that automotive shops follow the same state regulations as automotive wrecking and salvage yards, Davidson said.
The expanded authority was needed because of a multitude of issues, including traffic congestion and a constant need for nuisance abatement, Guisti said.
Limited ordinance power would allow the county to regulate to an extent projects such as a 300-unit housing development proposed in unincorporated Galveston County outside of Santa Fe, Davidson said.
The development by Live Lone Star LLC caused consternation among nearby residents who feared it would increase flooding along Dickinson Bayou and cause traffic problems on Country Side Street, a two-lane road providing the only route in and out of the new development.
Residents opposed to the project appealed to the county to intervene, but learned it has very little power to do so.
The county will ask state lawmakers for authority to enact ordinances that might alleviate residents’ concerns in such cases by directing developers about how to deal with flooding and traffic issues, Giusti said.
