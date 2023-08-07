GALVESTON
County commissioners voted Monday to continue negotiating for 14 days with potential buyers of a prime tract on Broadway in a sale apparently complicated by city flood-mitigation rules.
Commissioners on Feb. 6 had approved a long-awaited sale of a little more than 8.7 acres of public land near 54th Street to Houston-based Wingfield Partners.
In its agreement with the county, Wingfield secured a 120-day feasibility study period before agreeing to buy the property for $3.7 million. Since then, Wingfield has sought and secured extensions for due diligence and inspections.
Wingfield Partners officials were not available for comment Monday.
The county’s Monday vote gave Wingfield more time to assess its purchase, County Commissioner Joe Giusti said.
“There are several factors involved that are not all just about money,” Giusti said. “That’s all I can say about that.”
Other sources, however, have said Wingfield is seeking a price cut because city flood mitigation rules will require devoting about 2 acres of the land to a flood-water detention pond, cutting into its profit potential.
Commissioners discussed the second amendment to the contract in executive session Monday and approved allowing the county judge to continue talks with Wingfield in a public consent-agenda vote without discussion.
A land plat attached to the meeting agenda, however, depicts a 2-acre detention pound on the site.
The Broadway land in front of the Criminal Justice Center has been in play for years.
Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s paid $3.1 million for what was then county-owned land in 2010. But in 2011, the company said it would postpone construction of a 117,000-square-foot store. Lowe’s cited frail national economic conditions for the postponement.
In 2019, the county bought the land back from Lowe’s for $3.5 million.
The city of Galveston in 2018 enacted a rule requiring developers to detain 1 acre foot of water for each acre of land, Robert Winiecke, director of infrastructure and city engineer, said.
An acre-foot is the volume of water that would cover an acre of land a foot deep, about 326,000 gallons.
The rule is applied city wide, not just on Broadway, Winiecke said.
“It’s a direct one-to-one requirement,” Winiecke said. “If you had 8 acres of land you’d have to have storage for 8-acre feet of water. It’s directly proportional.”
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
