Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset will hang up his gun and badge when his term ends Jan. 1, 2025.
Trochesset announced the decision to retire Tuesday afternoon after 39 years with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset will hang up his gun and badge when his term ends Jan. 1, 2025.
Trochesset announced the decision to retire Tuesday afternoon after 39 years with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Trochesset began his career in law enforcement with the sheriff’s office when he was just 19, working as a deputy in the jail, he said.
“I was working 12-hour shifts attending class at night to receive my Peace Officers license, all while trying to fit in time with my wife and babies when I was home,” Trochesset said. “It was a struggle, but the sacrifice was worth it.”
Trochesset was elected in 2012 and began his first term of sheriff in 2013. He would go on to win two more of the four-year terms, with the last one ending in 2025.
“There were multiple reasons for my decision to retire, but it just feels like it is time,” Trochesset said.
“I want to see what life will bring next and turn the page and begin the next chapter.”
Trochesset is a lifelong resident of Galveston County, residing in Santa Fe with his wife, Brenda.
The couple will celebrate 40 years of marriage in February.
They have three children and nine grandchildren.
“It will be nice to spend more time with my family,” Trochesset said.
“I look forward to aggravating my grandchildren as much as they have aggravated me.”
The decision to retire was the hardest he has had to make because the office has become his second family, Trochesset said.
He wouldn't name anyone he thought should be his successor. That would be up to the voters in November 2024, he said.
“It is an honor to have done what I have here,” Trochesset said. “I hope the good lord leaves me here to finish my term.”
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.