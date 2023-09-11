A Galveston County resident has contracted West Nile virus, the first case of the mosquito-born infection in several years, health officials said.
The Galveston County Health District on Monday confirmed the case in an unidentified woman described as between 60 and 69 years of age, Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, said.
“This is the first case that I can remember in the last several years,” Keiser said.
The woman seems to be in good health and is recovering at home, he said.
The case prompted health officials to urge people to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to avoid creating places for them to thrive.
Most people infected with the virus don’t become ill, but about 20 percent develop symptoms such as headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue, Keiser said.
“People can feel bad for the most part,” Keiser said. “But in a small number of cases it can cause neuroinvasive disease, where it gets inside the brain and starts replicating inside the brain.
“It can start destroying the brain. When that happens, there’s very little we can do to stop it. We just have to let it run its course.”
Older people are most likely to develop symptoms, Keiser said.
“It’s just like COVID,” Keiser said. “Every decade you get older, the risk of having a bad outcome increases.”
“It can literally take months before you know people will have a full recovery,” Keiser said.
The Galveston County Mosquito Control District has increased its spraying because of the case.
“There are other things that people can do to protect themselves,” Keiser said. “A lot of times when we go and investigate these cases, we find standing water.”
Health officials are urging residents to remove standing water by emptying objects that gather water such as toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters and plant pots, Keiser said. Still water is where mosquitoes usually lay their eggs and reproduce.
“Every time we have rain, a couple days later we’ll have swarms of mosquitoes,” Keiser said. “We encourage people to wear mosquito repellent. Be careful going outside when it’s dark or during dusk when they’re most active.”
When used as directed, insect repellents are safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women, Keiser said. Do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children younger than 3 years of age.
“Wear long sleeves,” Keiser said. “I know it’s hot out, but there are long sleeves you can wear that are comfortable. And just avoid getting bit by mosquitos. That’s probably the best advice we can give people at this point.”
The virus was not common in North America until the early 2000s and eventually spread in Texas, Keiser said.
