Some school districts are pinching pennies ahead of the new school year after Texas legislators failed to increase the basic student allotment, despite a $33 billion budget surplus.
The state dedicates about $6,160 a year per student to school districts based on average daily attendance rates. That amount hasn’t changed since 2019, and attendance rates are down across the state after the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means less money for public schools and district officials had hoped legislators would increase the state’s share during the 2023 session.
They didn’t and officials of many school districts in the county said the failure was disappointing and had them preparing to cut positions, consolidate departments and trim spending in other areas.
“I feel like the legislature positioned itself to look good to taxpayers, while positioning school districts to be the fall guys for the inevitable rate increases,” Clear Creek School Board Trustee Jeff Larson said, referring to school tax rate increases he sees coming.
HOUSE BILL 100
Hope for more state support died with House Bill 100 and just what killed the legislation is a matter of disagreement among educators and lawmakers.
“HB 100 died mainly because the teacher groups lobbied against it,” State Rep. Terri Leo Wilson, who supported the bill, said in a statement to The Daily News. “Not only would it increase the basic student allotment, but the bill would also have given $3.7 billion towards teacher pay raises.”
Lobbyists opposed the bill after the Senate added $500 million for education savings accounts for students in consecutively failing public schools and for special education students.
A big topic during the 88th Legislative Session, education savings accounts, similar to school vouchers, are taxpayer-funded bank accounts available to parents opting to withdraw their children from public independent school districts. The accounts would give parents limited options to dip into the dollars for other educational options such as private schools, private tutors and community colleges.
“As a former public school teacher, I am bewildered why a teacher would not want to rescue kids from a failing school and while you’re at it, get a pay raise for doing it,” Wilson said.
PRIORITIZING PRIVATE
Some of the state’s prominent teacher advocacy groups, however, said the bill was amended to include funding to prioritize private school education after a push from high state officials to pass a bill on school vouchers.
“This was a missed opportunity for public education,” Ovidia Molina, president of the Texas State Teachers Association and middle school teacher, said. “It all fell through because the governor wanted vouchers.”
Talks are underway about Gov. Greg Abbott calling another special meeting to revisit what legislators can do to fund private education and school choice, Molina said. Meanwhile, public schools leaders are dipping into reserve funds or calling bond elections in effort to stay afloat, she said.
“School districts are experiencing inflation; the labor market is tight and attracting people to the profession after a difficult season with COVID is really important,” Joy Baskin, education counsel for Texas Association for School Boards said. “Paying teachers appropriately is just one piece of the puzzle.”
Even after lawmakers increased the allotment in 2019, Texas public schools rank among the bottom-10 states when it comes to per-student funding, according to the organization.
New York ranks highest at about $21,000.
SHORTFALLS
Clear Creek Independent School District on July 18 began gathering community input about a referendum allowing a tax rate increase and a potential major bond package, a move officials said was necessary because lawmakers didn’t increase the state allotment.
The district anticipates a $17 million budget shortfall next year and has been making cuts, including 144 positions whose work was rolled into other departments, officials said.
Also caught between general inflationary and post-pandemic labor shortages driving higher wages, Dickinson Independent School District’s has had budget challenges for the past two years, officials said.
“At the beginning of the 2023 legislative session in January, I was very optimistic that lawmakers would provide funding relief to Texas public schools to address the deficits that now exist,” Superintendent Carla Voelkel, said. “At the conclusion of the session in May, my optimism turned to complete disappointment.
Along with the flat allotment rate, Dickinson ISD is suffering because the state won’t fund 100 percent of its students, she said.
“In 2023, Dickinson ISD enrollment exceeded 12,100 students, however, our funding will be based on an average daily attendance of 93 percent,” Voelkel said.
If allotment had been adjusted annually for inflation using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, it would be about $7,000 per student, Voelkel said.
Both Galveston and Friendswood school district also are expecting budget shortfalls next year, officials said.
“Preliminary financial data suggests a budget deficit for fiscal year 2023-2024,” Jeff Martello, chief financial officer for the Galveston district, said in a statement.
Officials wouldn’t know how much short the budget would be until closer to the end of August, but an increase in the allotment might have eased it by about $730,000, Martello said.
Officials with Texas City Independent School District said they hadn’t anticipated an increase in the allotment and wouldn’t face a budget shortfall, but had to give employees smaller raises.
“We followed legislation and had plans to provide a larger salary increase to our staff if there was an increase in the basic allotment, but ultimately provided staff a 3 percent salary increase, Margaret Lee, assistant superintendent of business and operations, said.
