Galveston County might owe about $2.8 million to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a letter from officials saying the federal government overpaid for Hurricane Ike home buyouts.
Federal officials sent a letter to the county Aug. 4, demanding repayment of money it overpaid after Hurricane Ike in 2008, according to county staff.
County commissioners at a Tuesday meeting learned staff members are looking into whether the county even received the money.
Although much was unclear Tuesday about which specific post-Ike program was at issue, commissioners in 2010 got approval for a massive home buyout program meant to convert as many as 900 Hurricane Ike-damaged homes into open land.
The $102.7 million buyout program involved more than 500 properties on a priority buyout list mostly along the beach side of Bolivar Peninsula, including properties just east and west of Rollover Pass in Gilchrist.
Any properties purchased would be owned by the county and would not be available for private development. Under the federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, properties purchased become green space.
The programs are meant to prevent rebuilding and future development in flood-prone areas to reduce the National Flood Insurance Program’s risk exposure.
“The best that my office can determine is that these were houses that were accidentally submitted as being purchased but the people backed out at the last minute,” Betsy Thomas, county grant administrator, said.
The county does not own these properties, Thomas said.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management shows that the county got an overpayment, Thomas said.
The county is working to verify whether it received payment for those houses, county staff said. Staff member aren’t sure that money ever came.
FEMA threatened to withhold money from the county in future disasters if it doesn’t repay the $2.8 million, according to county staff.
Such repayment demands are common after massive federal disaster aid programs have ended and typically set off a long process of appeals, officials have said.
