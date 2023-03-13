A Galveston County man is suing three Houston women he asserts helped his former wife get access to abortion drugs and is seeking $1 million in damages, according to court records.

Attorneys for Marcus Silva filed the lawsuit Thursday in Judge Lonnie Cox’s 56th District Court against three women described as friends of his former wife and claiming wrongful death of his unborn child.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

Carlos Ponce

"The Supreme Court on June 24 stripped away women’s constitutional protection to end pregnancies after nearly a half-century under the landmark 1973 case."

Not quite José. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization the Supreme Court ruled "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives."

Downtowner Revisited
Wayne Holt

Exactly. The usage as written would lead the uninformed to believe a right was taken away. This is why you have mobs of people with placards reflecting this misapprehension.

It would have been much closer to the truth to say the Supreme Court revisited an earlier decision and ruled that the court had erred in finding a constitutional protection.

It takes a lot to ignore the principle of stare decisis. That the present Supreme Court did indicates how far removed from constitutional aptness the previous decision was.

In fact, one could make a coherent argument the Supreme Court guaranteed the right to abortion, as every state is free to enact such a law if its electorate wishes, It could be lawful in 50 states and the Supreme Court now would be powerless to negate it. (135)

