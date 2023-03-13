A Galveston County man is suing three Houston women he asserts helped his former wife get access to abortion drugs and is seeking $1 million in damages, according to court records.
Attorneys for Marcus Silva filed the lawsuit Thursday in Judge Lonnie Cox’s 56th District Court against three women described as friends of his former wife and claiming wrongful death of his unborn child.
Marcus Silva asserts his former wife learned she was pregnant in July 2022. He asserts she turned to friends for help to obtain an abortion-inducing medication almost a month after the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade.
The Supreme Court on June 24 stripped away women’s constitutional protection to end pregnancies after nearly a half-century under the landmark 1973 case.
Silva is being represented by Briscoe Cain, a Republican state representative from Houston, and Jonathan Mitchell, a former Texas solicitor general who helped draft Texas’ abortion bans.
Marcus Silva and his former wife had two children during their marriage, Cain said. She filed for divorce in May 2022 and officially separated from Marcus Silva in February.
Marcus Silva didn’t name his former wife in the lawsuit because legal opinions consider her to be a victim, Cain said.
It is unclear whether the defendants have obtained legal representation and The Daily News was unable to contact them.
The former wife learned she was pregnant in July while she was still married to Silva, according to the lawsuit.
She “concealed this pregnancy from her husband and decided to kill the unborn child without Marcus’ knowledge or consent,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit refers to text messages among the friends discussing obtaining abortion pills through “illegal means.”
The text messages refer to nonprofit Aid Access, an international group that distributes abortion-inducing medications through mail services.
Aid Access didn’t immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment Monday.
"The Supreme Court on June 24 stripped away women’s constitutional protection to end pregnancies after nearly a half-century under the landmark 1973 case."
Not quite José. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization the Supreme Court ruled "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives."
Exactly. The usage as written would lead the uninformed to believe a right was taken away. This is why you have mobs of people with placards reflecting this misapprehension.
It would have been much closer to the truth to say the Supreme Court revisited an earlier decision and ruled that the court had erred in finding a constitutional protection.
It takes a lot to ignore the principle of stare decisis. That the present Supreme Court did indicates how far removed from constitutional aptness the previous decision was.
In fact, one could make a coherent argument the Supreme Court guaranteed the right to abortion, as every state is free to enact such a law if its electorate wishes, It could be lawful in 50 states and the Supreme Court now would be powerless to negate it. (135)
