GALVESTON
County Commissioners hope lawmakers will reconsider a bill forcing the Port of Houston Authority to develop more than 1,000 acres of raw land it owns on Pelican Island or sell the parcel to a buyer who will.
Local leaders have long wanted to capitalize on Pelican Island’s economic potential, especially for the Port of Galveston, and some have asserted the Houston port is sitting on its land mostly to prevent that.
The Port Authority of Houston bought the 1,100 acres more than 20 years ago when the state water code was amended to allow jurisdictions with populations of more than 2.8 million to acquire land in neighboring counties, Zach Davidson, spokesman for the county said.
It was the only entity that met the conditions to do so.
“The port said it would take about 18 years to develop the land when it was purchased,” Dane Carlson, director of economic development for Galveston County, said this week.
Houston’s lack of action was stifling economic development on the island, Carlson said.
“If they had incentive to do something with the land, they would move a little faster,” he said. “This is a statewide issue.”
Slow development of the Pelican Island land was driven by simple logistical reality, not desire to undercut the Port of Galveston, Port of Houston Authority officials said.
“Port Houston maintains diligence in seeking business opportunities for Pelican Island,” Roger Guenther, executive director of the Port of Houston said. “However, limited road and rail access remains a challenge for various industries.
“Port Houston remains committed to this enterprise and is actively engaged with TxDOT, the city of Galveston, Galveston County and other local stakeholders for the replacement of the Pelican Island Bridge to help provide the needed access to the island and the economic opportunities and development it potentially offers,” Guenther said.
The county is seeking a change that would ensure no navigation district can own property outside of its defined jurisdiction and specifically guarantee that Galveston County is free from ownership of outside ports and navigation districts.
This would be the second time local leaders have attempted to seek legislative action to resolve its frustrations with stalled development on Pelican Island.
State Sen. Mayes Middleton, who was a state representative at the time, filed a similar bill in 2019 that didn’t make it to law.
“Taxpayer money has been used to hurt free enterprise,” Middleton told the Daily News in 2019.
Unlike the Port of Galveston, the Port of Houston Authority raises money through taxes assessed on property in its jurisdiction.
“It’s obvious that over the past 20 years the only reason the Port of Houston bought that land was to cut off competition from Galveston,” Middleton said at the time.
Port of Galveston Trustee Jim Yarbrough put the a new bill’s chance for success at about what the first bill had.
It was important to keep trying, however, he said.
“The legislative process is an ugly process,” Yarbrough said. “Staying after this is still important.”
“Under an ideal situation, the Port of Houston would sell that property and it would be up to a local jurisdiction to buy it,” he said.
