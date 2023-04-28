LEAGUE CITY
In defiance of the city’s controversial measures to restrict books children can read, members of a recently formed group this week gathered at Helen Hall Library to check out controversial titles that have been challenged or banned in some capacity across the nation.
Members of the Galveston County Library Alliance on Monday checked out books that have made national headlines for controversial content, spokeswoman Katherine Swanson said. Some of those titles included “Antiracist Baby,” “Sex is a Funny Word” and “Bathe the Cat.”
On Amazon, “Antiracist Baby” tops the charts and is described as a “fresh new board book that empowers parents and children to uproot racism in our society and in ourselves.”
The book introduces the youngest readers and the grown-ups in their lives to the concept and power of antiracism, according to Amazon.
“This isn’t just about fighting book bans,” Swanson said. “It is also about like-minded people that are all coming together for the same thing.
“There is strength in numbers.”
The alliance formed in early February in response to League City council members taking drastic and controversial action to restrict children from having easy access to certain books in the Helen Hall Library.
The city council voted 5-3 to create a committee charged with deciding the location and classification of books requested for reconsideration, according to the new library materials challenge policy.
Under the policy, any resident of League City can request the reconsideration of any book. The seven-member Community Standards Review Committee will be tasked with carrying out the new policy.
The new committee will consist of a chairperson and six residents, three of whom will be members of the city’s library board.
The city has received at least 12 applications for the three general membership slots, according to the city secretary’s office. Some of those were from people who vocally opposed the policy and creation of the committee.
Since a Feb. 14 meeting, language has been removed from the library materials policy that stated challenged books would contain content such as pedophilia, rape and any type of sex or nudity. With that removal, there are no outlined sets of criteria that challenged books would have to contain.
Checking out books in the library that have been considered controversial shows there’s an interest in them, Swanson said.
The library tracks the checkout history of books and uses that information when someone submits a reconsideration, officials said.
Saultczy Bleu, a member of the alliance and a resident who has stayed at the forefront of the League City library book controversy checked out several books Monday from the Helen Hall Library.
“It took me just under five minutes to get a library card,” she said. “Anyone can do it.”
Efforts by some school districts and city government around the state to remove books from libraries was a motivating factor for her to take action on the upcoming library review committee, Bleu said.
“The people that are behind this are so happy to take the worst possible roads for things; it’s just amazing,” she said. “I don’t know why I am so surprised that they behave this way.”
Earlier this month, leaders in Llano County in Central Texas held a special meeting to consider closing libraries there rather than heeding a federal judge’s order to return books to the shelves on themes ranging from teen sexuality and gender to bigotry and race, according to the Associated Press.
Ultimately, the small Texas county decided to keep its public libraries open amid a monthslong fight over keeping challenged material available to residents.
In League City, creation of the new library book review committee has angered many, and the city council’s decision to create the review committee and book-challenging policies has been met with threats of lawsuits, with some arguing there’s a direct violation of the First Amendment written into the rules.
“The lawsuit is coming,” League City Councilman Chad Tressler said during the Feb. 28 council meeting. “The courts have shown that moving the books is a violation of the First Amendment. We are going to move them and get sued.”
