COURT
Hearing on Texas history dispute reset for next week
GALVESTON
A hearing about a temporary restraining order retired oilman and phil-anthropist J.P. Bryan secured May 1 against the president of the Texas State Historical Association has been reset for 9 a.m. May 19.
The hearing, over which Judge Kerry Neves of the 10th District Court will preside, initially was set for May 12.
Bryan on May 1 won the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Nancy Baker Jones, president of the private Texas State Historical Association. The restraining order stopped what Bryan called an improperly called board meeting May 1 during which Jones planned to have him fired or greatly curtail his authority as executive director, he said.
At issue is the makeup of the association’s board, which the organization for many years has sought to be composed of a balance of professional and lay historians, essentially academics and non-academics, according to the petition.
But Bryan fears the makeup of the board — 12 academics and eight non-academics — isn’t balanced and gives more voice to people who take a critical view of Texas settlers.
The temporary restraining also seeks to stop Jones, accused of flouting bylaws when it comes to selecting board members, from any further action or “fabricating” any further rules until a full hearing in court.
The resetting of the hearing allows more time for Jones’ attorneys to prepare, Eric S. Lipper, an attorney with Hirsch & Westheimer representing Bryan, said Thursday.
The restraining order remains in effect until the next hearing.
Bryan, who founded and made his fortune from Houston-based Torch Energy Advisors, is known locally for transforming the Galveston Orphans Home, 1315 21st St., into The Bryan Museum, which houses extensive collection of artifacts, books, documents, maps, paintings and drawings — all with a Texana theme.
— Laura Elder
Former HR director files suit against city, manager
LA MARQUE
Former city Human Resources Director Madeline “Patty” Rees filed a lawsuit May 1 against the city and City Manager Cesar Garcia asserting she was wrongfully terminated and defamed by Garcia’s characterization of the separation.
Rees asserts she was wrongfully terminated in violation of her contract in late January in retaliation for reporting “possible illegal conduct” by Garcia, according to court documents.
Her 15-year employment with the city ended after a Dec. 14 incident during which Garcia allowed a man experiencing a mental health crisis into city hall, which frightened some employees.
Rees distributed incident reports for city employees to fill out about the event, many of which were highly critical of Garcia’s decision.
Those reports eventually made their way to city council, which on Jan. 23 instructed Garcia to work on a performance and security improvement plan because of the way the incident was handled.
Garcia at the time said Rees had resigned rather than face termination and that the action had nothing to with her actions after the Dec. 14 incident.
Rees asserts she was terminated because she reported the incident and that Garcia defamed her in comments he made to a Daily News reporter, according to court documents.
Garcia told The Daily News on Feb. 2 he gave Rees the option to resign rather than fire her.
Rees is seeking damages of more than $200,000 through the lawsuit, which was filed in the 10th District Court.
The Daily News has been unable to reach Rees since her departure from the city.
Neither her attorneys nor city officials could be reached for comment late Thursday when the lawsuit came to light.
— Sarah Grunau
POLICE
Four injured in school bus crash, authorities say
SEABROOK
Four people, none students, were rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck near James F. Bay Elementary School in Seabrook .
The crash, which involved a Clear Creek ISD bus, happened about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of state Highway 146 and Repsdorph Road, Lt. Bryan Brand, public information officer for the Seabrook Police Department said.
The preliminary investigation indicated a 2015 Chevy pickup truck failed to stop at a traffic signal and struck the bus, Brand said.
The driver of the truck and three passengers of the truck were transported to the hospital, Brand said.
No injuries were reported among school bus passengers, Brand said and the district confirmed.
“All of the students appear to be OK as of this time,” Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district said.
— Sarah Grunau and José Mendiola
