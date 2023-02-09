Police seize $33,000 of marijuana in traffic stop, officers say
LEAGUE CITY
Police seized more than 6 pounds of marijuana and THC vape pens in a traffic stop Thursday morning, officers said.
Police stopped a driver for speeding about 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Interstate 45 South, officers said.
A search of the vehicle revealed a total of 6.1 pounds of marijuana in various bags and nine THC vape pens, police allege.
A study by the Chicago Tribune estimated an ounce of marijuana to be worth about $337 in Texas, which would put the total value of the haul at about $33,000.
William Kennedy, 37, was charged with possession of a felony amount marijuana and held Thursday in the Galveston County Jail on $100,000 bond, police said.
The offense carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years, with a maximum of 10 years and a $10,000 fine.
— Trace Harris
Stolen wrecker leads police on high-speed chase, police say
GALVESTON
An island man is accused of driving a stolen wrecker that led local police on a high-speed chase from Galveston to the outskirts of Katy at speeds up to 100 mph.
Dispatchers about 11 p.m. Wednesday sent police to a convenience store at the corner of Broadway and 51st Street in reference to a report of a stolen wrecker heading north on Interstate 45.
Texas City Police saw the vehicle, driven by a man identified as Louie Shafer Jr., 38, of Galveston, and laid spike strips that blew out two tires, but the vehicle continued at high speeds toward Houston, officers said.
Houston Police officers laid additional spike strips near Interstate 10 and state Highway 6, which blew out the remaining tires, causing the vehicle to stop, police said.
The wrecker struck another vehicle in that area, causing minor injuries, officers said.
Officers arrested Shafer and charged him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest and his second DWI. He is being treated for unknown injuries at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and will be held on $307,500 in bonds once cleared into Galveston County Jail, authorities said.
— Trace Harris
