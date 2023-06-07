HOLIDAY
Galveston to post Juneteenth welcome sign
City officials are putting the finishing touches on a sign welcoming Interstate 45 drivers to the birthplace of Juneteenth.
Galveston will unveil the sign during a ceremony on June 16, Mayor Craig Brown said. The sign will stand as a reminder of the historical happening that took place on June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3.
“It’s something that needs to be recognized,” Brown said.
Officials plan to place the sign on the right side of the interstate, where it will be among the first things visitors see as they enter the island, Brown said.
— B. Scott McLendon
EDUCATION
Pre-K and kindergarten registration fair scheduled
Clear Creek Independent School District will hold a pre-K and kindergarten registration fair June 12-14 at McWhirter Elementary School, 300 Pennsylvania Ave. in Webster.
The fair aims to assist families in registering for the upcoming school year by guiding them through the process.
The registration fair is open to guardians and parents of children turning 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 for pre-K enrollment, and those turning 5 years old on or before the same date for kindergarten enrollment.
During the three-day event, the district’s bilingual enrollment specialist will be available to offer assistance to ensure equal access to educational opportunities and overcome language barriers, the district said.
Parents and guardians are required to bring essential documents, including a child’s birth certificate, immunization record, two proofs of residency in the Clear Creek Independent School District, Social Security card and a form of identification for parents and guardians.
The district will provide free, full-day early learning programs to children who qualify.
These programs are designed to give children new learning skills and knowledge for their future academic success, according to the district.
— Camryn Bacon
Medical branch freshman named Bayardo Scholar
Joshua Lewis, of Katy, who will be studying at the University of Texas Medical Branch’s John Sealy School of Medicine in Galveston, is among 16 recipients of a Texas Medical Association scholarship aimed at promoting diversity in the state’s medical schools.
The $10,000 scholarships benefit students who belong to underrepresented minority groups and are meant to promote diversity among Texas physicians to better serve Texans’ health care needs, according to the association.
Since the program was created in 1998, the association has awarded a total of 212 scholarships, amounting to more than $1.5 million.
The scholarships are funded by contributions of Houston residents Agniela “Annie” M. Bayardo and Roberto J. Bayardo through the association’s foundation trust fund. The recipients are known as “Bayardo Scholars.”
A graduate of Prairie View A&M University, Lewis plans to graduate in the class of 2027. With the scholarship and grant-funded tuition, he will be able to enter the medical profession without the financial burden facing many medical school graduates, according to the association.
— Camryn Bacon
