Authorities are investigating the death Tuesday night of a 4-month-old infant, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Elm Lane in Bacliff at about 10:45 p.m., Trochesset said.
Relatives told investigators they had put the infant to bed about 9 p.m. and returned later to find the child unresponsive, Trochesset said.
The child’s gender and other details weren’t disclosed.
Authorities are awaiting an autopsy report, Trochesset said.
— José Mendiola
TRANSPORTATION
Pelican Island Bridge no worse, inspection finds
GALVESTON
The Pelican Island Bridge is in no worse shape than it already was, a Texas Department of Transportation inspection completed June 30 found.
The department in September 2020 warned local leaders a single event could close the bridge at any time.
The warning renewed calls for local governments to secure funding and plans to construct a new bridge before the existing structure becomes impassable.
Although the bridge is to be replaced because of its deteriorated state and increasing maintenance costs, the structure remains serviceable and safe for the public, Danny Perez, a spokesman with the department, said.
“We anticipate moving on the bridge replacement within the next two years,” Perez said.
A firm timeline has yet to be determined as the department works on the details for the future bridge, Perez said. The department is working to secure funding that would come from the state and other partners, he said.
“We will continue to monitor this bridge as we do all state and off-system bridges every two years as per federal requirements until we move forward on the future bridge,” Perez said.
