A Galveston County resident died Monday after contracting a bacterial infection from eating raw oysters, public health officials disclosed Friday.
Health officials are alerting residents and physicians to Vibrio vulnificus, a bacteria common in coastal and other warm salt and brackish waters, Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, said.
“Typically you see these people get these infections during the summer time,” Keiser said.
The infection can spread rapidly and cause a lot of harm, Keiser said.
The county typically sees five to 10 cases a year and those typically involve people who contracted the infection by entering the water with open cuts, Keiser said.
In this case, however, an unidentified man described as between 30 and 40 years of age died after eating raw oysters at a restaurant on Aug. 29, Keiser said. The man was hospitalized Sept. 1 and died three days later.
The man had an underlying liver condition and was taking drugs to suppress his immune system, Keiser said.
Health officials wanted to be clear that not all oysters are contaminated, Keiser said.
The health district is investigating and should be able to track the oysters by tag numbers back to their source, Keiser said. Meanwhile, state officials are testing locally harvested oysters for Vibrio contamination, he said.
“We want the public to be aware for two reasons,” Keiser said. “One is that with it being so hot the ocean temperatures are high. All over the country now there are outbreaks of Vibrio and in places they have never seen it before.”
The health district warns people at high risk of infection should be careful and not eat raw seafood, Keiser said.
“If you’re eating an oyster and it has the infection in it, it can get into your GI tract,” Keiser said. “It will cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.”
Doctors treat the infection with antibiotics and most patients will improve, Keiser said.
“It doesn’t happen very often, but when it does it can get out of control,” Keiser said.
“We want doctors to be aware and let them know it’s here,” Keiser said. “When they see these symptoms and instead of saying, ‘What is that?,’ we want them to think about Vibrio infection and let them treat it right away.”
Infection through open wounds is more common than from ingesting the bacteria, he said.
“Typically, we see cases like a person that went fishing ... and gets a scrape,” Keiser said. “Three days later, they’re in the hospital with their skin looking red and inflamed.
“But sometimes, it gets underneath the skin and will do a lot of damage,” Keiser said.
“People will need surgery to take care of the infection. Sometimes, people will even end up losing their limbs.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a national alert Sept. 1 warning healthcare professionals about a heightened risk of Vibrio, which causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses each year in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.