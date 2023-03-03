Galveston County Health District is joining awareness advocates, nonprofits and others in a battle against the growing fentanyl crisis, officials said.
The health district plans to provide all first responders in the county with access to Naloxone and classes about how to use the life-saving medication, Ashley Sciba, director of community health services, said.
When it’s administered in time, Naloxone, known mostly by the brand name Narcan, can revive people who’ve overdosed on opioids like fentanyl, heroin and prescription opioid medications, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The program marks an evolution in a battle that had been fought mostly by advocates and nonprofit groups and comes at critical time, one authority argues.
“Galveston County is ranked number two in overdose fatalities per capita,” said Dr. Kristen Clancy, founder and director of Rx Recovery, a nonprofit that advocates for patients, especially the uninsured.
“Organizations like this working with grass-root organizations is vital to addressing the overdose epidemic in Galveston County,” she said.
The majority of overdoses in Galveston County is among residents, Clancy said.
“These are your friends, neighbors, co-workers or people you go to church with,” Clancy said. “That information is very hard to collect from multiple organizations to share in an organized way.”
Sciba, who wrote a masters thesis about opioid overdoses and Naloxone education, has been advocating for such a program, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Natalie Cervantes, a public health nurse with the district, will help teach first responders about Naloxone, Sciba said.
“I’m excited to be a part of this plan of collaborating with other organizations that are focused on the opioid crisis in Galveston County,” Cervantes said. “We want to collaborate with local community members and do what’s best for our community.”
The district also is working to get Naloxone in schools because of an increase in minors encountering fentanyl in drugs they thought were Oxycontin or Adderall, Cervantes said.
"Naloxone is one of those emergency medications that could be accessed quickly,” she said.
Planning for the program was expected to begin this month, Sciba said.
“We also plan to expand this to the community so we can teach residents not only how to access Naloxone, but to educate on why these overdoses are happening and how we can prevent it,” Sciba said.
The district is trying to reach and educate superintendents of schools along with police and fire departments, Gretchen Gray, Community Health Services program manager, said.
The Galveston County Health District was encouraged in its efforts by advocates such as Les McColgin and nonprofit organizations, Sciba said.
McColgin has installed three free Narcan dispensers in the county.
The dispensers, which hold 45 boxes of Narcan are at One Stop Hardware, 8101 Wallace Ave. in Hitchcock; Sullivan Pharmacy, 1140 Grand Ave. in Bacliff and Hart Pharmacy, 202 state Highway 3 in La Marque, McColgin said.
“I keep doing this because I want to save lives,” McColgin said. “I’m 71, and I am a person who is recovering from an opioid-use disorder. I couldn’t stop using opioids, it took me down a road that I don’t want others to go through.”
The boxes of Narcan will have instructions and a number to call if somebody is revived to document statistical data, McColgin said.
“The three hotspots in Galveston County are Galveston, Bacliff and Hitchcock,” McColgin said. “We’re looking to put some in Galveston soon.
“We have 5,000 doses of Narcan that’s coming in the next month or two. We are continuing to ask nonprofit organizations to help us continue what we’re doing.”
Hardware store manager Matt Vonderheide was eager to have a life-saving machine, he said.
“It made sense to install the vending machine inside the store,” Vonderheide said. “They approached us about it, and we can’t really see saying no to something like that. It could potentially save somebody’s life.
McColgin's effort might do a lot of good, Clancy said
“In safe spaces like pharmacies or this hardware store, where people know they can have access to Narcan, this will bring a lot of preventive efforts to reduce the overdoses that are occurring in Galveston County,” she said.
Groups such as the Bay Area Council on Drugs & Alcohol also have partnered with McColgin to spread the message of fentanyl overdose in the county, Shannon Lien, Galveston County Coalition Coordinator, said.
“It’s great that we are all collaborating,” Lien said. “It’s going to save lives, and it has. I’ve seen it. I work on the prevention side, and we want to spread the message that one pill can kill.”
Lien has gone to multiple police departments to distribute Narcan in case they come across an overdose victim, Lien said.
But with people like McColgin and others distributing Narcan in the county, there is a chance that Galveston County will decrease the number of overdose deaths, she said.
