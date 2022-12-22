GALVESTON COUNTY
Despite bitterly cold weather through the weekend, the state's power grid is expected to hold up without the need for rolling blackouts and widespread outages that caused death, destruction and miserable conditions in February 2021, officials in charge of managing the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, said.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas expects sufficient generation to meet forecast demand, according to a Thursday statement from the council, which is subject to oversight by the state.
ERCOT officials early Thursday said there was nearly 13,000 megawatts of operating reserves and they expected to have 30,000 more megawatts than the demand forecasted during the cold snap.
One megawatt equals 1 million watts or 1,000 kilowatts, roughly enough electricity for the instantaneous demand of 750 homes, according to the industry.
Temperatures around the county were expected to drop into the low 20s early Friday morning, with wind chills in the teens, according to the National Weather Service. Frigid temperatures are evoking memories of February 2021 and concerns over power outages linger.
Although precipitation wasn't expected with the arctic front, some cities were salting roads to prevent icing, preparing generators, setting up warming centers and keeping public works crews on standby in the event of power outages. CenterPoint Energy and Texas-New Mexico Power were planning to have extra crews on call in the event of power outages.
CenterPoint Energy, which manages the power in Galveston County, also expects the power to stay on, officials said.
“We are not expecting widespread outages, but high winds may cause isolated outages,” said Alejandra Diaz, communications officer for CenterPoint.
Galveston County is under several warnings, including wind chill and gale warnings through noon today, with a hard freeze warning extending to noon Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible through Saturday, bringing the possibility of damage and outages, according to CenterPoint.
SKY AND SEA
Scholes International Airport in Galveston isn't expecting negative effects, but is seeing increased traffic as oil rig workers head home for the holidays, according to PHI Group, which transports workers to the rigs.
“The increased traffic is due to crew changes, but our transportation will be limited,” base manager Mike Wassik said. “Workers will still be out on the rigs, but the Coast Guard will be on standby should an emergency arise.”
The Port of Galveston is preparing for potential vessel traffic service disruptions associated with the cold front and is in communication with the U.S. Coast Guard for advisories, according to a statement from the port.
Those setting sail on a cruise today or during the weekend are advised to monitor communications from their cruise line in case of delays, the statement said. The port will provide updates throughout the storm about potential conditions affecting Galveston Ship Channel traffic.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
Emergency Management Offices across Galveston County are working to ensure communities are safe during the storm and prepared for anything the storm might bring, officials said.
“We have been in contact with ERCOT and Texas-New Mexico Power and do not expect blackouts,” Texas City Emergency Management Officer Joe Tumblinson said. “We will be out to ensure that any impacts from the wind are taken care of to prevent any outages.”
The city of La Marque also has worked to prepare for the storm, officials said.
“Because precipitation is not expected to come with this storm as it did in 2021, we believe there should not be outages,” La Marque public information officer Josh Pritchett said. “We have tested our water treatment and sewage to ensure flushing toilets will not be an issue. We have generators prepared to ensure city services continue, should there be an outage.”
Widespread power outages aren't expected, but localized outages are possible, Dickinson Emergency Management Officer Derek Hunt said.
“Whenever we have thunderstorms or high winds, we do tend to see trees fall and hit power lines, but blackouts are not expected,” Hunt said. “There may be a small rain band that hits our area and we have salted the roads near bridges where ice may accumulate. We will also set up a warming center if anybody loses power.”
On the island, outages are not expected, but preparations are being made.
“Public works will be out through the holidays in case of any outages or issues,” city of Galveston Emergency Management Officer Byron Franklin said.
Kemah will have its publics works officers on standby in the event of a power outage, Sgt. Iris Ortiz said.
Emergency management officers from League City, Hitchcock and Santa Fe didn't respond to request for comment.
FREEZE FIASCO
The February 2021 freeze has been on the mind of Texans as cold temperatures loom. More than 4.5 million Texans lost power when the grid wobbled to near failure, costing the state more than $130 billion in damages from burst pipes and other issues, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
Snow and ice made roads hazardous and the five days of freezing temperatures burst pipes under city streets and inside houses and buildings.
The disaster also claimed 246 lives, including 10 in Galveston County, from hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning, fire-related injuries and failed medical equipment during the freeze and lingering blackout, according to The Texas Department of Health Services.
ERCOT officials said they had made improvements to make the grid more reliable, including improved weatherization and additional sources of fuel.
Gov. Greg Abbott, in a meeting with utility officials Wednesday, tried to ease the minds of wary Texans.
"With the ultra-cold temperature for several days there are many people in the state of Texas that are wondering about or may be concerned about the power grid," Abbott said.
"Both the Public Utilities Commission and ERCOT are prepared to make sure that the power grid will remain up and running very robustly during this very cold snap."
