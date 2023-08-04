GALVESTON
A lawsuit local officials and advocacy groups filed asserting racial gerrymandering in county precinct maps is set for trial Monday in Galveston's federal court.
Plaintiff Terry Petteway, a county constable, asserts the redistricting map Galveston County Commissioners Court approved in November 2021 intentionally discriminated against Black and Hispanic voters.
The sole dissenting vote against the map was Precinct 3 Commissioner Stephen Holmes, the only Democrat and only Black member of the court at the time.
The redistricting map creates four majority white districts in the county. Holmes has since 1999 represented parts of Texas City, La Marque and Hitchcock in the only majority-minority district in Galveston County. The new map dismantled Holmes' district and added many north county voters who tend to support GOP candidates.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs said both the process and the result of the redistricting harmed the county's minority voters.
“There was no public process or hearing about the map and no transparency,” said Sarah Chen, an attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project. “Many in the community wanted their voices heard and were unable to do so.
"This was an attempt to dilute the minority vote and would destroy precinct 3, making it impossible for Black or brown voters to win.”
The Texas Civil Rights Project, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, along with three Galveston-area branches of the NAACP and the local council of the League of United Latin American Citizens, filed the lawsuit against the county, County Judge Mark Henry and County Clerk Dwight Sullivan in the Galveston Division of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Henry could not be reached for comment after multiple attempts.
Partisan gerrymandering is legal. The lawsuit argues the maps went beyond partisanship and was adopted with a “discriminatory purpose” and violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
“We hope that the court will see merit in the lawsuit,” said Robert Quintero, president of the Galveston Chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens. “This map would disenfranchise voters and the minority voting power would be diminished.”
The lawsuit is the third legal challenge filed against the map. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit over the map on March 24. In February, the Campaign Legal Center, a voting rights group, filed a lawsuit after first trying to challenge the map using a still-pending lawsuit filed in 2013.
All three lawsuits make similar arguments: That Galveston County violated voting rights laws and drew a map that likely would have been rejected under the system known as pre-clearance, under which the federal government required Southern states to get approval from the Justice Department before making changes to voting districts.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 declared the pre-clearance requirements in the Voting Rights Act unconstitutional, allowing governments, including Galveston County, to create maps without the department’s input.
The law still prohibits “voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race.” But to challenge such redistricting now requires filing lawsuits.
The latest lawsuit also alleges the county violated the equal protection clause created by the Fourteenth Amendment — an argument that isn’t included in the justice department complaint.
The Galveston County lawsuit has been linked to an Alabama lawsuit, Merrill v. Milligan, which officials argued discriminated against African-American voters, in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The Supreme Court, in a bipartisan 5-4 decision, ruled June 8 that the map did violate the Voting Rights Act and ruled Alabama must have a new map in place by Oct. 1.
“We believe the truth will come out and we as a people must fight for what is right,” said Willie Moore Jr., president of the Dickinson Bay Area branch of the NAACP. “We have to continue the fight that got us where we are for democracy.
“I encourage all who support the cause to follow and support the case and attend the trial.”
Chen expects the trial to last two weeks, with each side getting 40 hours to present their case. The trial will be held in the Galveston Courthouse, 601 25th St. in Galveston, with Judge Jeffrey V. Brown presiding.
