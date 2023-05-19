Galveston County Health District EMTs Jackson Graves, right, and Tobias Oliver demonstrate the use of one of the department’s LUCAS devices on a medical dummy at Fire Station 5 in Galveston on Wednesday. The device provides automated chest compressions for patients, freeing up the hands of medical responders for other tasks.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
First responders find it difficult to conduct life-saving CPR while carrying prone patients down from the coastal county’s many stilted homes and long flights of stairs. But those issues should be in the rearview after they received 11 devices that replicate CPR compressions on the fly.
The Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System device, also known as the LUCAS device, is a machine that replicates CPR. The Galveston County Health District spent $198,000 for 11 of the devices in early April.
Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is a life-saving procedure typically performed when somebody’s heart stops beating.
Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association.
The LUCAS device is a mechanical CPR device that takes away a human factor, Brad Starkey, the deputy chief of administration that oversees the district’s EMS team, said.
One of the cons of a human conducting CPR is there’s a higher risk of fatigue, whereas the device will have a consistent rate of compressions, Starkey said.
To use the device, first responders check to see whether the patient is awake, Hope Jensen, EMS supervisor paramedic, said.
These patients typically are unconscious, pulseless and not breathing, Jensen said.
First responders will then conduct manual CPR as others prepare to put the device on the patient, Jensen said.
The average time to transition from manual CPR to the device can take fewer than 10 seconds, but the district is aiming to get it done within four seconds, Starkey said.
There’s a back plate on the device and a suction cup plunger that sets in the middle of the chest.
The EMS team will then press a button that starts the compressions, Jensen said.
The health district’s EMS demonstrated the device by putting it on a medical dummy. A plunger in the middle of the machine then started compressions in the middle of the dummy’s chest at a fast but steady rate.
“It looks scary, but it’s not that bad,” Starkey said. “But the depth it goes is about 2.2 inches, which is in the American Heart Association guidelines. The machine gives about 120 compressions per minute.”
One of the benefits of the devices is they’re typically light and can be carried in a backpack, Starkey said.
The device also can record data each time it’s used, Starkey said. Although the health district only has been using the device for a month, it has seen a survival rate of 80 percent, Starkey said.
“The device itself collects all data from the moment you turn it on,” Starkey said. “It can collect the depth rate, time used and how many compressions were made. Once they’re done with it, the data gets synced into a cloud.”
The average survival rate for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is at 10 percent, according to the American Heart Association.
A research team at Sweden’s Lund University created the device to help the health district track data, Starkey said
One of the problems coastal communities face is there are many homes on stilts, Starkey said. The problem with stilts is when officials are transporting a patient down a flight of stairs, CPR will stop.
“It’s very nice to have the device here in Galveston Island specifically,” Jensen said. “We have stairs. Manual compressions while carrying a patient down the stairs isn’t safe. Because you’re putting pressure on a board that other people are carrying.”
In some places on the island, first responders have to carry patients down several flights of stairs, Jensen said.
The health district has sought the devices for four years, Jensen said.
Previously, the health district had a device that performed compressions but was 3.5 feet tall, making it inconvenient for first responders, Starkey said.
“I think we’re definitely going to see better patient outcome from these devices,” Jensen said.
