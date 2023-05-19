First responders find it difficult to conduct life-saving CPR while carrying prone patients down from the coastal county’s many stilted homes and long flights of stairs. But those issues should be in the rearview after they received 11 devices that replicate CPR compressions on the fly.

The Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System device, also known as the LUCAS device, is a machine that replicates CPR. The Galveston County Health District spent $198,000 for 11 of the devices in early April.

