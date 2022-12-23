Officials from around the county on Friday were responding to burst water pipes and isolated power outages, but nothing disastrous, they said.
Freezing temperatures are expected to end about 11 a.m. today on the island, while the mainland will continue to see freezing temperatures overnight through Monday. But temperatures will rise to about 32 degrees during the days beginning Saturday.
Friday brought thousands of power outages to the county, hundreds of frozen pipes and some wind damage. But things are on their way back to normal as Christmas approaches and warmer temperatures were around the corner.
“We are doing pretty good out here,” Santa Fe Mayor Bill Pittman said Friday. “We had about 139 outages, but most of the power has been restored and we have no broken pipes reported.”
In Texas City, public works and emergency management worked through the day to mitigate problems caused by freezing temperatures.
“We had a down power line and water main break Thursday night, but they were quickly repaired,” said Joe Tumbleson, emergency management officer. “We have not had many power outages like other areas.”
One local mayor has been hands-on with the problems in his city.
“I have been helping fix some frozen pipes around the town,” Hitchcock Mayor Chris Armacost said. “We had 122 power outages at our highest point, but power was only lost for a few hours early this morning.”
Galveston saw nearly 5,000 power outages Friday morning, but service was quickly restored.
“We had some isolated power outages and frozen pipes,” said Byron Franklin, Galveston emergency management officer said Friday. “All city services are operational at this time.”
Kemah so far has fared well, Mayor Carl Joiner said.
“We got through the night with no trouble and we are in good shape,” Joiner said. “The water has been pushed out pretty far off the bay, past the pier. Its farther than I’ve seen in years.”
La Marque Mayor Keith Bell had no issues to report, he said. Few Texas-New Mexico Power customers lost power, he said. League City spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne also reported no issues.
Friendswood also had not issues to report, aside from increased water usage because people keep faucets dripping to prevent pipes from freezing, spokeswoman Glenda Faulkner said. Strong winds caused tree branches to fall, but crews removed them from streets, Faulkner said.
Isolated power outages near Dickinson Bayou were reported, but power quickly was restored, Derek Hunt, Dickinson emergency management coordinator, said.
“We had some standing water that froze, but we were able to clear it," Hunt said. “We do have reports of many broken pipes, though.”
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
