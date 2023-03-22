GALVESTON
Galveston County prosecutors don't intend to pursue criminal charges against three women accused in a civil lawsuit of assisting a friend in obtaining an illegal abortion, officials said Wednesday.
“Our office received a complaint alleging illegal use of an abortifacient drug,” District Attorney Jack Roady said. “We worked with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and fully investigated the matter for possible criminal charges. After a careful review of the evidence and applicable law, we determined there was not sufficient admissible evidence to proceed with a criminal case.”
Prosecutors released the statement a week after religious organization that espouses "self-government" and "body autonomy" filed a motion to support the three women accused in a lawsuit of suppyling a pill that would induce the abortion in a case being followed nationally.
The Djedi Order, also known as The Jedi Order or the Jedi Temple, on March 13 filed a motion to become a cross-complainant in a lawsuit filed March 9 in the 56th District Court by Marcus Silva and his attorneys — Briscoe Cain, a Republican state representative from Houston, and Jonathan Mitchell, a former Texas solicitor general who helped draft Texas’ abortion bans.
Silva, a Galveston County resident, is seeking $1 million for the wrongful death of his unborn son. Because she's considered a victim under the law, his former wife cannot be named as a defendant, but her three friends are named and accused of helping her obtain an abortion pill.
The Djedi Order is a self-described LGBT, queer, intersex, asexual, plus organization formed in 2020 by Heru Spencer in Bozeman, Montana. The name is based on Djedi, a fictional ancient Egyptian magician, which inspired George Lucas’ Jedi Order in the "Star Wars" movies. The organization claims more than 23 million members, asserting those in the LGBT community are members by birth, although all are welcome to join.
“We decided to join the lawsuit after hearing about the case on TikTok,” Spencer said. “We have gone after many cases related to abortion following the Roe ruling. A lot of women are suffering, including a woman we were told about who was not able to have her dead fetus taken out and she contracted sepsis.”
Roe V. Wade was the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision which gave women the right to choose whether to have an abortion. It was overturned June 24, 2022 by Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in a 6-3 vote by the court.
The Roe decision was preceded by Senate Bill 8 in the Texas Legislature, otherwise known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, one of many “trigger laws” around the country that would go into effect if Roe were overturned. The law states once embryonic or fetal cardiac activity is detected, about six weeks into pregnancy, abortion is illegal.
“We believe in body autonomy and self-governance, and that is where you really gain faith,” Spencer said. “In ancient societies, like the Egyptians, a fetus was not seen as a living being until the breath of life took place. The practice has taken place for thousands of years.”
In his lawsuit, Spencer calls for an injunction on all abortion bans and laws to prevent untimely deaths, illegal arrests and frivolous lawsuits. He also calls for $1 billion in damages under the Federal Tort Claims Law, which allows private parties to sue the federal government or a state for a tort, or civil wrong. Spencer seeks an additional $1 billion in restitution.
Marcus Silva and his former wife had two children during their marriage, Cain said. She filed for divorce in May 2022.
The former wife learned she was pregnant in July while she was still married to Silva, according to the lawsuit.
The Silvas officially separated in February this year.
She “concealed this pregnancy from her husband and decided to kill the unborn child without Marcus’ knowledge or consent,” according to the lawsuit.
Silva’s lawsuit asserts that in July, his then wife learned she was pregnant and conspired with her friends to terminate the pregnancy. An abortion pill was obtained through an organization called AidAccess, which ships them to all 50 states. Silva in the lawsuit asserts this violates a federal law banning the importation or transportation of obscene materials.
The lawsuit also asserts that in a group chat Silva's former wife and the defendants conspired to destroy evidence by instructing her to delete the chat to prevent her husband from finding out. Silva is seeking $1 million, an injunction preventing the defendants from distributing abortion pills or assisting in “illegal self-managed abortions,” attorney’s fees and other relief to be determined by the court.
A status conference in the case is set for June 8.
Mitchell and AidAccess did not respond to calls or an email seeking comment. Attempts to reach the defendants were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.