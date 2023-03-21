GALVESTON
Citing undisclosed complaints from customers, county commissioners voted Monday to “censure” a company it has contracted with to elevate houses for nearly 15 years.
The meaning of the vote eluded Webster-based Arkitektura Development, Phillip Contreras, its owner, said, adding that any complaints against the company weren’t true.
Commissioners discussed the complaints in closed session during their two most recent meetings under a provision in the Texas Open Meetings Act allowing private consultation with attorneys.
The county is contracting with the company to raise houses in effort to avoid flooding through a Federal Emergency Management Agency Mitigation Project administered by the Texas General Land Office, county spokesman Zach Davidson said.
County Judge Mark Henry and Commissioners Joe Giusti and Robin Armstrong voted to censure Arkitektura Development. Commissioner Stephen Holmes voted against and Commissioner Darrell Apffel abstained.
The vote came after a long closed session under an agenda item about “complaint regarding Arkitektura Development, Inc.” and “consideration of taking action on contracts currently in place with Arkitectura Development, Inc.”
Apffel and Holmes did not return calls requesting a comment.
During the meeting, Holmes said a yes or no vote didn’t accurately reflect his feelings on the issue.
Giusti said Monday the county had never before to his knowledge voted to censure a contractor and described the action as a “slap on the wrist.”
Censure is defined as a formal expression of disapproval, but typically is directed at public officials by the bodies they serve on.
Giusti said he was satisfied with the vote Monday because the county hasn’t heard many complaints about the company in the past.
The company has elevated 82 homes in the county since 2012, and has three projects under construction.
“It has been brought to our attention that there have been anonymous, inaccurate allegations and that we did not fully disclose all litigation information in our requests for quotes,” Contreras said ahead of the Monday morning vote.
“This allegation has been put forth years after the reward of the RFQ and serves no legitimate purpose other than to undermine the bidding process,” Contreras said.
The company has asked to see the complaints received by the county that were made against it, but has not been given access to those yet, Contreras told The Daily News on Monday.
“We first heard about complaints when we saw the company name on the March 6 commissioners court agenda,” he said.
Commissioners voted March 6 to defer action on the matter until Monday’s meeting.
