GALVESTON
County commissioners on Monday met in executive session to talk about the possibility of selling buildings left empty by the April eviction of a shelter that provided housing to the homeless and migrants.
The buildings long had been home to the Children’s Center, 4428 Ave. N., Commissioner Joe Giusti said. Executive sessions aren’t open to the public and are allowed when governments are discussing the possible sale of real estate.
“We kicked ideas around as to what we could possibly do with the buildings,” Giusti said. “To start with, we’re going to get somebody to look at it and do some appraisals on it.”
The commissioners want to find out how much lead and asbestos are in or around the buildings, Giusti said.
The buildings once were used through a lease with the county by nonprofit The Children’s Center, which in the spring was evicted when county health inspectors found its family crisis shelter filthy, infested with vermin and contaminated with lead, officials said.
The Galveston County Health District in late March became concerned about the residential facility when the University of Texas Medical Branch reported a child living there had high blood lead levels, Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, had said.
Lead levels in the soil around the Children’s Center facility was 1,400 times higher than the natural level, Keiser said.
The building is owned by Galveston County, which had leased it to the Children’s Center, a social services nonprofit, rent free for 30 years, Keiser said.
The health district conducted a follow-up inspection April 6 and ordered nine families totaling 21 people to vacate the buildings, Keiser said.
The buildings were constructed as a public health hospital owned by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Spencer Lewis, director of communications at Galveston County, has said.
The Health Department gave Galveston County the property in 1981 with the stipulation it be used for transitional housing for the homeless for 30 years, Lewis said.
The county buildings could possibly be turned into a shelter for homeless veterans, Giusti said.
“The ideas haven’t really changed,” Giusti said. “We’re leaning more into selling them, but that’s depending on a lot of different factors.”
Giusti would like to see a nonprofit organization step in and take over the buildings, he said.
“Hopefully, if we did sell them, which I’m not saying we are or would, a non-profit would come along and scoop it up,” Giusti said. “That’s up for the non-profits to decide. Just looking at the bones of the buildings, they’re very well built. I don’t think it would be cheap to buy to be honest.”
Giusti had “no earthly idea” on how much the buildings are valued for, he said.
County officials Thursday also didn’t have information about square footage or how many buildings are part of the complex.
Rev. Ray Pinard, who in June last year retired as executive director of Galveston Island Meals on Wheels and is the associate pastor and director of Hispanic ministries at Moody Methodist Church, raised the idea of using the county-owned buildings to shelter veterans, Giusti has said.
“I hope that property can be used for a real good purpose,” Pinard said.
Pinard likes the idea of opening a homeless shelter, but nothing is concrete, he said.
Although Pinard isn’t close to making the shelter a reality, colleagues of his have ideas about turning it into a shelter, he said.
“Housing is such a big issue here on the island,” Pinard said. “I hope something gets done about it.”
