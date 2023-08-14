A redistricting map county commissioners adopted in 2021 would make it difficult for minorities to elect the candidate of their choice, a Galveston city councilwoman testified Monday, as the second week of gerrymandering trial began in federal court.
Galveston District 1 City Councilwoman Sharon B. Lewis, who is Black, detailed her experience in county politics, being left off of the ballot in some districts in 2011 and her experience at the November 2021 redistricting hearing.
“I went to the commission hearing and the commissioners came off as disinterested and lackadaisical,” Lewis said. “It was an environment like that of the 1960s. I spoke out about the disparity in the voting system, but felt like my hands were tied and nobody was listening at the meeting. The way the map is drawn now, it is hard to believe Stephen Holmes could win this district.”
The 2021 redistricting map created four majority white districts in the county. Holmes, the only Democrat and Black member of the commissioners court at the time, has since 1999 represented parts of Texas City, La Marque and Hitchcock in the only majority-minority district in Galveston County. The new map dismantled Holmes’ district and added many north county voters who tend to support GOP candidates.
Plaintiff Terry Petteway, a county constable, sued asserting the redistricting map county commissioners approved in November 2021 intentionally discriminated against Black and Hispanic voters. The sole dissenting vote against the map was Holmes.
The Texas Civil Rights Project, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, along with three Galveston-area branches of the NAACP and the local council of LULAC, filed the lawsuit against the county, County Judge Mark Henry and County Clerk Dwight Sullivan in the Galveston Division of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
