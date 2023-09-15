GALVESTON
Councilwoman Marie Robb doesn’t want the city’s auditor to audit the port anymore, saying she’s lost faith in him and accusing him of falling under the influence of outside sources who are trying to oust the port’s director.
The city council in a special workshop meeting Thursday was discussing City Auditor Glenn Bulgherini’s annual plans, which include audits of the port and Park Board of Trustees, when Robb several times said she had lost faith in Bulgherini’s ability to act impartially.
Since then, council set an executive session agenda item to “deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee,” according to a workshop agenda for Sept. 21.
“With the activities that happened at our last council meeting, I have lost confidence in our auditor being impartial, which makes me uncomfortable with him being involved with things at the port,” Robb said at the meeting with Bulgherini sitting across from her.
“I think any audits that are done on the port need to be done by an outside auditor,” Robb said at the meeting. “I think Mr. Bulgherini has gotten involved with outside influences, which makes the credibility of our auditor questionable.”
Bulgherini didn’t respond to multiple calls for comment Friday.
Officials, including City Manager Brian Maxwell and City Attorney Don Glywasky, said Friday they were shocked at Robb’s assertions.
Glywasky couldn’t say exactly what the executive session item was about, but confirmed the council had already completed annual employee reviews. Both reviews and moves to oust officials appear on council agendas with the same language.
Robb said she worried Bulgherini was allowing Charlotte and Ted O’Rourke, who have both served on the Wharves Board of Trustees, to influence his audits of the port.
The issue came to a head during an Aug. 24 meeting when Councilmen Michael Bouvier and John Paul Listowski voted against allowing the port to issue about $51 million in bonds to pay for waterfront improvement. Both said they supported the port but wanted an audit of its internal financial controls.
That phrase “internal financial controls” arose from a material weakness the port’s former auditors, RMS US, issued because of a letter the port failed to provide it with during a routine audit of financial statements for fiscal year ending in December 2021.
Officials with RMS said the weakness didn’t change the port’s financial statement, but cited it for failing to forward the letter.
Port officials responded by drafting a corrective action plan to ensure such a lapse didn’t happen again, according to port documents.
Robb thinks the push for another audit of the port is part of a campaign by the O’Rourkes’ to have Port Director Rodger Rees fired, she said in an interview Thursday.
“There was a letter sent by the O’Rourkes to the state accounting board,” Robb said at the meeting. “That board went to the audit firm because of the complaint received, and they had to go through a complete audit quality review. They went back and reviewed all the audits of the external auditor and the port. And from that, a letter was generated that there may be a material weakness.
“And that’s what’s propelling all this. That’s what stopped the bond from being approved last meeting.”
The O’Rourkes denied Robb’s assertion that they’re trying to have Rees fired, they said when reached by phone Friday.
“I’m not trying to get him fired,” Ted O’Rourke said.”I just want to get the port cleaned up.”
The O’Rourkes also denied assertions they’re trying to influence council or the port in the push for third-party audits, they said.
“Just because we’re friends doesn’t mean we’re influencing them,” Ted O’Rourke said about assertions they had influenced Bulgherini.
“Glenn is professional, and he does his job,” Ted said. “He’s an independent thinker, and it’s sad to do something like that to him. I think it’s horrible what she did to him.”
Robb disagrees.
Robb argues Bulgherini has not only been inappropriately influenced but has inappropriately influenced council members, she said at the meeting Thursday.
“I think the talking points he provided one councilperson were inappropriate,” Robb said at the meeting.
Robb was referring to comments Bouvier made before voting against the $51 million bond issue, she confirmed Thursday. Bouvier read a list of reasons why additional audits were necessary at the port at the Aug. 24 meeting before voting against the bond.
Robb argues Bouvier’s opposition, down to the language he used, came from conversations with Bulgherini and the O’Rourkes, she said Thursday.
Bouvier told The Daily News Friday he had not been influenced by the O’Rourkes, and was disappointed Robb would level accusations at Bulgherini.
“I think Glenn is a very good auditor, and I don’t think he gets influenced by outside sources,” Bouvier said.
The council is set to discuss Bulgherini in executive session Thursday morning. Council on Thursday night is set to vote on Bulgherini’s annual audit plan.
