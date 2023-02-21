GALVESTON
Council members Thursday will discuss repealing a pair of ordinances that required the Park Board of Trustees to transfer $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts.
GALVESTON
Council members Thursday will discuss repealing a pair of ordinances that required the Park Board of Trustees to transfer $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts.
Councilman Mikey Bouvier, who voted against the ordinances when they passed Dec. 8, 2022, put the item up for discussion with the second of Mayor Craig Brown, who has longed agreed to be the second to get items on an agenda.
“We need to look at those ordinances, because they’re broken,” Bouvier said.
The Dec. 8, 2022, ordinance states:
“The Park Board shall transfer to the City all HOT funds in its possession but may retain an amount equal to 120 days of reserves and may retain for the remainder of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 an amount equal to 112 days of maintenance and operational funds. Any dispute over the calculation of the monetary amounts set forth in this section shall be resolved by calculation by the City Manager and such determination shall be final.”
Over the past several months, the park board and city have disagreed about the scope of the park board’s powers, culminating in a Feb. 14 decision by the park board to take the matter to the Attorney General’s Office.
City ordinance and state law mandates that hotel occupancy tax funds be held in city accounts, Brown and other city officials argue.
Bouvier said he worries the ordinances hamstring the park board’s ability to fund its projects, so he’s seeking to amend them.
“First thing is to correct the ordinances so that the park board’s day-to-day operations run smoothly,” he said. “They need to start preparing for Fourth of July and some other big projects coming up.”
If that doesn’t work, Bouvier said he’ll seek a motion to return the entire $14 million to the park board.
It’s not the city standing in the way of the park board’s goals, it’s these ordinances, Bouvier said.
The workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at City Hall, 823 25th St.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.