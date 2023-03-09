GALVESTON
City council members in a workshop Thursday decided they want control of all profits made from hotel occupancy tax expenditures and could vote on the matter March 23.
“Funds produced by the park board or by the city will be considered non-hotel occupancy tax funds, therefore unrestricted,” Don Glywasky, city attorney, said when asked to evaluate council consensus during the workshop.
That means profit generated from initiatives such as the park board’s magazine Island Soul, which was first published in September 2021 and brings in between $400,000 and $600,000 a year, would go to city accounts. City staff was unsure exactly how much profit the magazine makes annually, but estimated it's in the "hundreds of thousands," Mike Loftin, chief financial officer, said.
Park board officials dispute that number, however, saying the magazine hasn't earned a profit at all, Mary Beth Bassett, senior public relations manager, said.
Reeling in that unrestricted funding could allow the city to focus on public safety spending, the rising cost of which has caused city officials to search for alternative revenue streams, Mayor Craig Brown said.
The Park Board of Trustees is a government entity composed of volunteer officials who manage the collection of hotel occupancy tax, which is collected from people staying in island hotels and vacation rentals, and oversees how that money is spent.
The tax revenue can be spent to market the island's tourism industry, pay for lifeguards and improve and maintain island beaches. Any expenditure of that money that generates a profit is referred to as “unrestricted” funds, meaning officials have more discretion over how to spend it.
“Those funds are subject to appropriation by the city council or the park board during normal budgetary proceedings,” Glywasky said of funds generated from hotel occupancy tax expenditures.
“Non-restrictive funds produced by the park board will be funds set aside that belong to the city,” he said. “However, they may be used by the park board as approved by the city council.”
The discussion comes as part of an evolving, sometimes contentious, relationship between the park board and city council. City council members voted in December to take $14 million from the park board’s account to comply with state law and the city charter, Brown has said. City ordinance and state law mandate that hotel occupancy tax funds be held in city accounts, argues Brown and other city officials.
The council will view the hotel occupancy tax contract in its March 23 meeting, Brown said.
Park board officials sent city attorneys their final round of requests Wednesday afternoon, Glywasky said. Because the contract is being negotiated, it wasn't available to The Daily News Thursday, Marissa Barnett, city spokeswoman, said.
The city could vote on the matter at the end of the month.
The park board wants all hotel occupancy tax funds to remain “HOT,” meaning they want any funds generated from spending the tax to be exclusively used by trustees — not the city, Glywasky said of trustees' requests.
Park board CEO Kelly de Schaun could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Park board trustees kept about $4 million in funds they argued were unrestricted when they sent the city $14 million in December. If council members approve their consensus discussion March 23, city officials could use the extra money on capital improvement projects, District 4 Councilman Michael Bouvier said.
District 5 Councilman John Listowski and Bouvier hoped to see an agreement that would allow trustees to share profits generated from hotel occupancy tax expenditures — a conversation made moot if council approves the workshop consensus as an action item March 23.
“I think that those funds should be determined by council on what they’re used for,” Bouvier said. “But there are funds that need to be used from these revenues that aren’t HOT anymore. And they’re needed for the budget."
“If we take too much money away from the park board, it may hinder their operations,” he said.
Council agreed any budget amendments needed by the park board could utilize the unrestricted funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.