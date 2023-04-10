GALVESTON
The city council during a special workshop Friday is set to discuss the revenue-sharing potential of Seawolf Park, the site of the Galveston Naval Museum and where the Park Board of Trustees is considering more investment.
The park is at 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. on Pelican Island.
Seawolf Park’s net income was almost $401,000 in 2020, $46,249 in 2021 and $126,321 last year, according to an income statement.
Some of the fundamental questions city council hopes to answer include whether the city can assign a park to a third-party manager; can a city park be converted and used to operate a business such as an RV park that doesn’t directly benefit the residents; and should the city or its chosen operator participate in for-profit business ventures that don’t benefit the residents and taxpayers, according to the agenda item.
In 2022, the operations of the park generated gross revenue of almost $1.25 million and total revenue of almost $1.4 million after an interfund transfer of $126,921 from the tourism development fund, according to city officials.
The majority of the revenue, 95 percent, is generated through admission, parking and fishing pier fees, according to the agenda packet.
Operating expenses total almost $1.2 million, of which $628,347 were categorized as personnel expenses, according to the packet. A revenue share of $300,000 was made to the city, according to the packet.
“This is a very basic reiteration of publicly available financial information,” Dan Buckley, deputy city manager said. “A deeper dive into the revenue and expense categories will be needed before the city can make an informed decision and recommendation to council related to the viability of the existing operating arrangement.”
