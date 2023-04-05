GALVESTON
Builders of mixed-income development Oleanders at Broadway might soon get an extra four months to complete the project, pushing the deadline from July to November.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 8:27 pm
The planning commission Tuesday unanimously approved the deadline extension for the 5228 Broadway development, sending the matter to the city council for consideration at its April 27 meeting.
The planned mixed-income development was due to be completed this summer, but a four-month start date delay pushed back its opening, according to the planning commission officials.
Development company McCormack Baron Salazar requested the extension.
Crews broke ground in October 2021 on the $112 million project to construct the Oleanders at Broadway the last large-scale public-housing development needed to replace almost 600 units lost to Hurricane Ike in 2008.
The Oleanders will have 348 apartments and 42 townhomes, according to officials. In addition to 174 public-housing units, the 11.5-acre project will include 87 low-income housing tax-credit units.
The public-housing units are available only to people who make very low incomes. The tax-credit units allow people making a slightly higher income to qualify.
The housing at the Oleander development, along with 26 scattered-site homes, will be the last of 569 units Galveston had to replace following damage by Hurricane Ike.
— Staff reports
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Log In
