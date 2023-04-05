Oleanders at Broadway construction

Construction workers raise trusses into place on building at Oleanders at Broadway, a large-scale public housing development in Galveston on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. City council Thursday is set to discuss splitting the Galveston Island Redevelopment Authority and the Galveston Housing Finance Corporation in hopes it will allow the city to address affordable housing more efficiently.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

GALVESTON

Builders of mixed-income development Oleanders at Broadway might soon get an extra four months to complete the project, pushing the deadline from July to November.

B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription