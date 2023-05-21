GALVESTON
City council Thursday will consider voting to seek a $5.8 million grant to pay for several upgrades that could pave the way for commercial airliners to land by 2028 at Scholes International Airport.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 21, 2023 @ 5:18 pm
GALVESTON
City council Thursday will consider voting to seek a $5.8 million grant to pay for several upgrades that could pave the way for commercial airliners to land by 2028 at Scholes International Airport.
The projects, which include a taxiway realignment, apron reconstruction and drainage improvements at the airport, 2115 Terminal Drive, are needed to keep operations flying smoothly, Marie Robb, city councilwoman, has said. They could also leave the airport in a position to attract commercial flights Airport Manager Mike Shahan has said.
The funding is offered through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which will cover $5.8 million of the $7.2 million project.
The Taxiway E realignment project will cost $3.7 million and would move and reconstruct Taxiway E on the closed runway and decommission existing Taxiway E, according to the proposal from airport administration.
The apron project would reconstruct a section of the airport’s existing ramp to support the static weight of three C-17 aircraft while parked and will cost $1.8 million, according to the proposal.
The drainage enhancements will cost $2 million and make improvements to the south side of the airfield, where it floods frequently, according to the proposal.
If council approves it, construction could start about this time next year, Shahan has said. And should the cost increase, the Federal Aviation Administration likely would give additional money.
The Industrial Development Corp., the entity responsible for spending a portion of the city’s sales tax on economic development, beach remediation, parks or infrastructure, on May 2 voted to contribute the city’s 10 percent of the project cost. The city council on Thursday is set to vote on whether to apply for the $5.8 million grant.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.