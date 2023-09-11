GALVESTON
The city council on Thursday is set to vote again on a $50.8 million bond package that would pay for major improvements to the island’s port, officials have said.
The proposal to allow the Port of Galveston, a utility of the city, to take on about $51 million in debt to accommodate a massive ship at Cruise Terminal 25 failed Aug. 25 for lack of a supermajority of the city council — five council members voted for it but the item needed six of the seven members to pass.
District 4 Councilman Mike Bouvier and District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski voted against the bond issue, but not because they were against the proposal altogether, they said at the meeting. The duo wanted an external audit of the port’s internal controls to be conducted.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, voted Sept. 6 to have its third-party auditor, CPA firm Forvis, conduct an expanded review of its internal controls.
But Listowski told The Daily News that review wouldn’t satisfy his concerns. The city council set an agenda item for its Thursday meeting to discuss hiring another firm to audit the port.
The $50 million in debt is necessary to get the work completed to accommodate Carnival Cruise Line’s Jubilee, which is set to arrive in Galveston in late December, port officials said.
The 182,800-ton vessel is capable of carrying as many as 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members and is much larger than others. To accommodate the ship, berth upgrades and a new gangway are required, officials said.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, voted unanimously on July 25 to issue $50.8 million in long-term bonds to pay for improvements at Cruise Terminal 25, which includes expanding the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility.
The wharves board approved issuing bonds with a 20-year maturity despite some concern among members about increasing costs of the terminal project.
It is absolutely unbelievable to me that the one well run - profit making gov’t utility that we have here in Galveston has to go through this nonsense to receive approval for a bond issue to make possible the bringing an additional 5,400 visitors to our island each week. That is an additional 250,000 visitors on an annual basis. The Port is a well run economic engine in Galveston - why on earth are people fighting so hard against the Port’s success? The curmudgeonly bitterness that exists in this town against anything that is successful just blows my mind.
Please City Council - come to your senses & let get necessary bond issue passed.
