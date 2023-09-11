Port Consrtuction

A construction worker carries building materials at Cruise Terminal 25 in Galveston on April 19.

 STUART

VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

file photo

GALVESTON

The city council on Thursday is set to vote again on a $50.8 million bond package that would pay for major improvements to the island’s port, officials have said.

B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com

(1) comment

Robert Dagnon

It is absolutely unbelievable to me that the one well run - profit making gov’t utility that we have here in Galveston has to go through this nonsense to receive approval for a bond issue to make possible the bringing an additional 5,400 visitors to our island each week. That is an additional 250,000 visitors on an annual basis. The Port is a well run economic engine in Galveston - why on earth are people fighting so hard against the Port’s success? The curmudgeonly bitterness that exists in this town against anything that is successful just blows my mind.

Please City Council - come to your senses & let get necessary bond issue passed.

