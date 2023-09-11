The city council in a special meeting Thursday is set to vote on an ordinance that would allow alcohol sales at the Park Board of Trustees-managed Dellanera RV Park on the West End.
The park board, which raked in $30 million last year in hotel occupancy tax, and city are looking for ways to boost revenue for Galveston. The discussion comes as some islanders worry the park board is venturing into competing with the private sector, while Dellanera attendees have told the park board and The Daily News a bar is something they would welcome and patronize.
And a bar at Dellanera, 10901 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, is something visitors have expressed interest in, according to park board staff. The pavilion there could end up with an inside, sit-down bar and a walk-up, outdoor bar.
The park board previously ventured into alcohol sales when it held the liquor license for Mardi Gras celebrations it oversaw and leases a space to vendor East Beach Cantina, 1923 Boddeker Road, which sells beer and wine, according to the park board.
The Dellanera RV Park bar could, however, be the first time the park board has built a bar it might end up running.
The board might also opt to strike a deal with a private vendor at the RV park, officials have said.
The park board probably won’t ever sell hard liquor from the RV park bar, but it could sell packages of beer at the convenience store it already operates, staff said.
It’s also unclear how much the park board could make each year at the bar if it chooses to run operations, versus how much could be made by splitting profits with a third-party vendor, according to the park board.
(2) comments
A bar at Dellanera RV Park? Really bad idea!
If patrons of the RV Park are allowed to drink at the Park, why is it a bad idea to make some money off the sale of alcohol at the Park. It appears they are talking about a simple beer & wine license. What is the harm? I do not agree that the Park Board should run the bar, it should be run by an independent 3rd party concessionaire. Provide the facility & charge rent. It will enhance the offering at the facility & make for a better experience for the guests. They are on vacation after all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.