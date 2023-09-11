GALVESTON

The city council in a special meeting Thursday is set to vote on an ordinance that would allow alcohol sales at the Park Board of Trustees-managed Dellanera RV Park on the West End.

Don Schlessinger

A bar at Dellanera RV Park? Really bad idea!

Robert Dagnon

If patrons of the RV Park are allowed to drink at the Park, why is it a bad idea to make some money off the sale of alcohol at the Park. It appears they are talking about a simple beer & wine license. What is the harm? I do not agree that the Park Board should run the bar, it should be run by an independent 3rd party concessionaire. Provide the facility & charge rent. It will enhance the offering at the facility & make for a better experience for the guests. They are on vacation after all.

