GALVESTON
After numerous proposals and master plans to redevelop the dilapidated Stewart Beach Pavilion, city council is set Thursday to consider demolishing the structure.
All six city council members and Mayor Craig Brown in an April 14 workshop expressed support for demolishing the building on the beach where Broadway Avenue meets the seawall.
The condition of the pavilion at Stewart Beach is such that it cannot be rehabilitated in a cost-efficient manner, according to the agenda packet prepared by city staff.
Design of the pavilion also is not well suited to operations at Stewart Beach, according to the packet.
Spending millions to renovate the building might only buy it another decade or so, but that’s just kicking the can down the road, Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis has said.
Efforts to improve the aging building go back at least a decade. The building had aging infrastructure that resulted in increased maintenance costs of about $200,000 a year, according to a 2014 report.
The Park Board of Trustees, which manages the park and the Beach Patrol, held several meetings in 2017 with residents and stakeholders at the pavilion to define the desired amenities. An amphitheater, playground, concessions, restrooms and showers, a venue for events, space for the Beach Patrol and park administration, a rooftop restaurant and terrace, shaded seating and a covered market space were on the list.
“The continued occupancy of the pavilion by the Galveston Beach Patrol is not desirable and a more appropriate facility should be acquired for permanent occupancy by the Beach Patrol,” according to the packet.
“The city council has determined that it is incumbent upon it to set the direction related to final disposition of the pavilion at Stewart Beach and the development of the park and to make those determinations independently of the park board.”
City council determined any initiatives of the park board related to improvements on Stewart Beach should be halted to prevent waste, inefficiency and interference with the city’s directives.
If the motion passes, the city council will direct City Manager Brian Maxwell to develop a plan for the demolition of the pavilion beginning as soon as practicable after Oct. 1, according to the agenda.
If the motion passes, Maxwell will have to develop a plan to identify and procure a permanent facility or facilities to be occupied and utilized by the Beach Patrol.
“The Park Board of Trustees is directed to cease the use of any HOT or other related taxes or fees under its custody toward the design or construction of a facility for use by the Beach Patrol,” according to the packet.
If the motion passes, Maxwell would prepare a plan for the development of Stewart Beach and produce that plan for consideration by the city council in early fiscal year 2024, according to the packet.
The city would fund as much of the demolition as possible through hotel occupancy tax money, according to the packet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.