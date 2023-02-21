GALVESTON
Council members Thursday will attempt to clarify the city’s support of Sen. Mayes Middleton’s controversial Senate Bill 434, which regards beach access, Mayor Craig Brown said.
Brown on Monday morning added the item to the already scheduled Thursday workshop, two days after a Daily News story shed light on consternation and concern islanders share regarding language they find suspiciously ambiguous.
Senate Bill 434 relates “to the burden of proof in a lawsuit or administrative proceeding to establish that an area is subject to the public beach easement,” according to its text.
State Senators first heard the bill in a Feb. 15 meeting of the 88th Legislative session, and referred it to the Natural Resources and Economic Development Committee. It hasn’t moved from that phase.
The bill states:
“In a suit or administrative proceeding brought or defended under this subchapter or whose determination is affected by this subchapter pertaining to, a showing that the area in question is located in the area from mean low tide to the line of vegetation, the burden of proof is on the party seeking to establish is prima facie evidence that: The title of the littoral owner does not include the right to prevent the public from using the area for ingress and egress to the sea; or there is imposed on the area a common law right or easement in favor of the public for ingress and egress to the sea.”
In a sweeping statement of support for various projects and bills ahead of the Texas’ 88th Legislative session, council approved text reading, “The City of Galveston supports legislation to place the burden of proof on the party seeking to establish that an area was subject to a public beach easement or that the title of the littoral owner did not include the right to prevent the public from using the area for ingress and egress to the sea.”
The council meets 9 a.m. Thursday at City Hall, 823 25th St.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
